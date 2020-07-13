Still serving Ipswich: How to contact QT’s reporting team
The printed edition of the Queensland Times may be gone, but the news isn't.
Since the final printed edition came off the presses last month we've been working harder than ever to ensure the stories that matter to Ipswich people are being told.
Your dedicated team of journalists spanning Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley is here to continue giving our region a voice.
Have you got a story that needs to be told?
Here's how to contact your local news team.
Email: andrew.korner@qt.com.au
Phone: 3817 1790 or 0438 430 233
Lachlan McIvor, Ipswich reporter
Email: lachlan.mcivor@qt.com.au
Phone: 3817 1706 or 0413 161 721
Email: paige.ashby@qt.com.au
Phone: 3817 1712 or 0455 180 704
Email: ross.irby@qt.com.au
Phone: 3817 1749
Samtui Selave, Ipswich and Springfield reporter
Email: samtui.selave@qt.com.au
Phone: 3817 1716 or 0451 554 799
Email: david.lems@qt.com.au
Phone: 3817 1753 or 0409 729 136
Ali Kuchel, Gatton Star editor
Email: ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au
Phone: 5460 2211 or 0429 370 574
Ebony Graveur, Gatton reporter
Email: ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
Phone: 5460 2209