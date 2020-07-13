Menu
The Queensland Times and Gatton Star teams, clockwise from top left, Paige Ashby, Lachlan McIvor, Andrew Korner, David Lems, Ross Irby, Samtui Selave, Ali Kuchel, Ebony Graveur.
News

Still serving Ipswich: How to contact QT’s reporting team

Andrew Korner
13th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
The printed edition of the Queensland Times may be gone, but the news isn't.

Since the final printed edition came off the presses last month we've been working harder than ever to ensure the stories that matter to Ipswich people are being told.

Your dedicated team of journalists spanning Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley is here to continue giving our region a voice.

Have you got a story that needs to be told?

Here's how to contact your local news team.

 

Andrew Korner, editor

 

The Queensland Times editor Andrew Korner.
Contact

Email: andrew.korner@qt.com.au

Phone: 3817 1790 or 0438 430 233

 

Lachlan McIvor, Ipswich reporter

 

The Queensland Times journalist Lachlan Mcivor.
Contact

Email: lachlan.mcivor@qt.com.au

Phone: 3817 1706 or 0413 161 721

 

Paige Ashby, Ipswich reporter

 

Paige Ashby.
Contact

Email: paige.ashby@qt.com.au

Phone: 3817 1712 or 0455 180 704

 

Ross Irby, Ipswich reporter

 

The Queensland Times journalist Ross Irby.
Email: ross.irby@qt.com.au

Phone: 3817 1749

 

Samtui Selave, Ipswich and Springfield reporter

 

Samtui Selave.
Email: samtui.selave@qt.com.au

Phone: 3817 1716 or 0451 554 799

 

David Lems, sports editor

 

QT Sports Editor David Lems.
Email: david.lems@qt.com.au

Phone: 3817 1753 or 0409 729 136

 

Ali Kuchel, Gatton Star editor

 

Ali Kuchel, Gatton Star editor.
Email: ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au

Phone: 5460 2211 or 0429 370 574

 

Ebony Graveur, Gatton reporter

 

Ebony Graveur
Email: ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au

Phone: 5460 2209

