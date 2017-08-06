Still none the wiser on candidates

NEW ERA. One reader says they have received little information in the post about the mayoral wannabes.

I BELIEVE that there are 11 people standing for mayor?

I have had only five bother to drop something in my letterbox about themselves, etc.

When out and about, I've not seen anyone either

But I'm one of the lucky ones; my friends said that they have not had any thing dropped off.

Of those five I received, only one has a vision for Ipswich

Where are the other six candidates?

Not everyone gets the Queensland Times newspaper, or listens to the local radio.

I don't wish on polling day to have stuff shoved into my hand.

I want to be able to sit quietly and decide which person should have my vote.

Paul Pisasale (good or bad) left a huge pair of shoes behind to fill.

He did a lot for our city.

We need new blood, someone with a fresh vision who will expand on the work already done.

How can anyone standing expect a vote if the voter doesn't know anything about them.

S. MARTINDALE

One Mile