Still none the wiser on candidates

I BELIEVE that there are 11 people standing for mayor?
I have had only five bother to drop something in my letterbox about themselves, etc.
When out and about, I've not seen anyone either
But I'm one of the lucky ones; my friends said that they have not had any thing dropped off.
Of those five I received, only one has a vision for Ipswich
Where are the other six candidates?
Not everyone gets the Queensland Times newspaper, or listens to the local radio.
I don't wish on polling day to have stuff shoved into my hand.
I want to be able to sit quietly and decide which person should have my vote.
Paul Pisasale (good or bad) left a huge pair of shoes behind to fill.
He did a lot for our city.
We need new blood, someone with a fresh vision who will expand on the work already done.
How can anyone standing expect a vote if the voter doesn't know anything about them.
S. MARTINDALE
One Mile