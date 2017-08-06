25°
Opinion

Still none the wiser on candidates

6th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
NEW ERA. One reader says they have received little information in the post about the mayoral wannabes.
NEW ERA. One reader says they have received little information in the post about the mayoral wannabes. Emma Clarke

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I BELIEVE that there are 11 people standing for mayor?

I have had only five bother to drop something in my letterbox about themselves, etc.

When out and about, I've not seen anyone either

But I'm one of the lucky ones; my friends said that they have not had any thing dropped off.

Of those five I received, only one has a vision for Ipswich

Where are the other six candidates?

Not everyone gets the Queensland Times newspaper, or listens to the local radio.

I don't wish on polling day to have stuff shoved into my hand.

I want to be able to sit quietly and decide which person should have my vote.

Paul Pisasale (good or bad) left a huge pair of shoes behind to fill.

He did a lot for our city.

We need new blood, someone with a fresh vision who will expand on the work already done.

How can anyone standing expect a vote if the voter doesn't know anything about them.

S. MARTINDALE

One Mile

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  mayor vote