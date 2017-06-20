Still going strong at 100

GROWING CLAN: 100-year-old Bridie Roche celebrates her birthday with the youngest member of her family Julian Ward-Booth, aged one.

BRIDIE Roche's decision to become a nun early in life meant she would never have a child of her own.

But the retired Ipswich Girls' Grammar School teacher was never short of family, and that showed on the weekend, when Bridie celebrated her 100th birthday.

Appropriately, about 100 members of Mrs Roche's huge extended family helped her mark the special occasion at United Services Bowls Club on Saturday.

Showing there must be some longevity in the Roche genes, Bridie's younger brother Mick, aged 95, was there with his wife to congratulate her.

One of eight children, Bridie grew up in the small town of Danderoo, east of Warwick.

A devout Catholic, she went away to become a nun, a commitment she maintained until she was well into her 40s.

She then turned her talents to teaching, becoming a mentor in French and maths at Ipswich Girls' Grammar School, where she remained until her retirement about 35 years ago.

Mrs Roche travelled extensively following her retirement from school teaching, visiting South Africa and much of Europe. She enjoyed a regular walk up until moving into aged care recently, something which family members believe has contributed to Bridie notching up triple figures.

The husband of Mrs Roche's nephew, John Booth, said Bridie was still in good health, despite her age.

Although she lived alone and never had children, Mr Booth said Bridie loved being around her big, extended family.

Now a resident of the Villa Maria aged care home in the Ipswich CBD, Mrs Roche was also joined at the weekend by some more recent arrivals, including her great-great-grand-nephew, Julian Ward-Booth, aged one.