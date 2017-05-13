Still a chance to catch fabulous festival events

THE past 10 days provided an exceptional program of events that celebrates the city's culture, arts, history and theatre.

It is a tiring time for many in the community, especially the staff of the Ipswich Events Corporation who organise and ensure that all the events in the Ipswich Festival go to plan, not to mention those of us who attend many of them.

It all started with one of the longest standing events, the Ipswich Art Awards which allowed the city's artists to display their art work at St Paul's Church Hall.

About 200 people attended the opening night function, many purchasing original works of art for the home and office. The festival got off to a bang with a blaze of colour in the Ipswich night sky as fireworks exploded over the Bremer River to mark the official start to the Ipswich Festival.

But last Saturday was a tremendous day of celebration. The CBD of Ipswich city was packed with people enjoying the smorgasbord of events for kids and adults.

ArtBeat and Creative Kidzbrought thousands into the Ipswich Mall and d'Arcy Doyle Place to encounter interactive activities, workshops and performances aimed at all the family.

The afternoon led into an evening of wonderful entertainment.

Crowds lined the main streets, including Brisbane St from Waghorn to Bell St to watch this year's Parade of Light, featuring giant lanterns, colourful marching bands and members of the community - all of whom dressed in costume of the parade theme: Wizards, Witches and Mystical Creatures.

However, the fun didn't stop with the end of the parade as the excitement built for the festival street party.

Appearing in d'Arcy Doyle Place was international vocalist Matt Hetherington and his band. An award-winning musical theatre actor, Matt was recently awarded two Best Actor in a Musical awards at the 2013 Broadway World Awards for his work in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in Sydney and Flowerchildren: the Mamas and Papas Story in Melbourne. He had the audience on their feet dancing the night away.

Today in Queens Park has the ever-popular Global Fiesta's vibrant mix of world music, dance, cuisine, workshops and activities that celebrate this city's diverse culture. The fun starts at 2pm and runs through until eight tonight.

The Festival climaxes tomorrow with the fabulous Jazz, Wine and Blues event in Queens Park.

Using the natural amphitheatre of the park, patrons can sit back, relax and enjoy the magnificent sounds of delectable jazz and blues music whilst sipping on a tipple of Queensland grown and produced wine. What a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon/evening.

Are you tired yet? Well you should be because I know that I am. But it doesn't stop there. Next weekend the Ipswich Show gets off to a flying start with three days of fun for the whole family.

There will be fireworks, death-defying motorbike riders, horse jumping, sideshow alley, show bags, dagwood dogs and much more.