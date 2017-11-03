Stigma, shame turns parents off helping overweight children

STIGMA attached to the issue of childhood obesity is discouraging parents from seeking help.

Childhood obesity in the West Moreton region is ranked the fourth highest of all 31 primary health networks across Australia.

But parents are often hesitant to tackle the issue head on.

Ipswich GP Brendan Thompson said parents often felt ashamed and found it difficult to admit their child had a weight problem.

He said one of the major hurdles the health community needed to overcome was ensuring obesity was considered and discussed in the same category as other chronic illnesses and diseases.

"It's not common for a parent to seek advice about a child with weight issue," Dr Thompson said.

"There's a stigma associated with it. Often people are ashamed and find it difficult to ask for help. But we need to recognise that it's a problem.

"Obesity is a disease, like asthma, lung disease or diabetes and we need to recognise this as a medical condition in itself."

Dr Thompson, who has just opened a new practice at Brassall branded Health Focus Medical Centre, said there were several key issues driving childhood obesity.

His experience treating families has shown him that socioeconomic factors, such as the cost of living and nutritional literacy, had an impact.

"Everything in the family budget is going up and healthy choices at the supermarket aren't always affordable," Dr Thompson said. "People then become disincentivised because it's cheaper and easier to buy takeaway."

He said children learned behaviour from their parents and healthy living started with health literacy at home.

"If you're concerned about the health of yourself or someone you love, go and see your doctor and get help," Dr Thompson said.