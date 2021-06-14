Exciting new digital future for Queensland Times

Ipswich is in the midst of massive population growth and transformation of the CBD, and the Queensland Times is determined to keep you informed.

THE Queensland Times has covered this region with pride for almost 170 years because we are passionate about the issues affecting the people of Ipswich.

Our staff work tirelessly to report on news that matters, including those stories on the people and events that remind us of why Ipswich is such a great part of the world.

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from the black and white paper to a digital website with video, photo galleries and interactive features.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as the Queensland Times finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of The Courier Mail.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

While you've always had access to plenty of network stories, the depth of content available will be much more extensive across business, entertainment, and lifestyle.

Instead of needing to access two websites for your daily dose of the headlines, now you will find everything is in one place.

What will not change is our passion for news affecting Ipswich.

Our commitment remains to the readers of Ipswich and the West Moreton region.

We will continue to be based in the Ipswich region, and our local website section (which can still be found at qt.com.au) will be run by our team of six reporters.

ACTIVATE YOUR COURIER-MAIL SUBSCRIPTION

Your digital subscription to this site also gives you premium access to The Courier-Mail and all other News sites, from Melbourne's Herald Sun to regional titles such as Rockhampton and Warwick.

You still haven't unlocked your access to The Courier-Mail?

To activate your complimentary access to the Courier-Mail follow the steps below:

Click here and follow the prompts

Go to My Profile and log in

Go to My Rewards

Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster. Stories will load faster and the layout will be cleaner with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have much better national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

You will be able to personalise your News Feed and follow your favourite journalists and topics, from local politics to courts and crime.

And if you are into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

DIGITAL EDITION CONTINUES

Some of the favourite features of our website, including the digital edition, which provides readers with a newspaper-like experience of the day's news, will continue to be available.

As a Courier-Mail subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of the Courier-Mail each day.

Our local app will be discontinued.

Instead you will be able to download a much better Courier-Mail app and customise it to showcase local stories. We will have more on how to do that - and other key features - after we launch.

We ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

And our focus will remain local. Local news may have a new home but we're not going anywhere.