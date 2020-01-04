Menu
Glenn Maxwell has had a strong BBL09.
Cricket

Steyn: Maxwell resembles AB de Villiers

by Sam Landsberger
4th Jan 2020 1:19 PM
GLENN Maxwell is "three steps ahead of anybody else" and his creative captaincy resembles the great AB de Villiers, according to teammate Dale Steyn.

South African legend Steyn - who exits the Big Bash after Saturday night's  Melbourne derby - said Maxwell's magnificent mind is a key reason the green team has jumped to the top of the ladder.

"You've got to keep your eye on him on the field - he wants to make changes almost every ball," Steyn said.

"He's three steps ahead of anybody else. He's a bit of visionary when it comes to the game, much like AB is.

"They kind of think about the game in a way that many others don't. You've got to keep your eye on him because he's continually waving down people."

Maxwell took over the captaincy last summer and led Stars from rock bottom to the Big Bash final in his first season.

 

Dale Steyn believes Glenn Maxwell is three steps ahead of the rest. Picture: AAP
The Stars are often the league's slowest starter but at 4-1 they are enjoying their best start to a season since going 8-0 during the group stage in 2013-14.

"It's a good experience to play under him, too," Steyn said.

Steyn also compared Maxwell to his good mate AB de Villiers
"I like playing under different captains and seeing how they like to structure and use players.

"It's the first time in my career I've bowled one-over spells. When the captain comes to you and he's got this belief in you that you can do anything, it does fill you up with a lot of confidence."

