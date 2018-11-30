Murdered woman’s kids tell of their horror and pain

A MAN who murdered his ex-partner by slashing her throat, after breaking into her home in the middle of the night, took her engagement ring, mopped up blood and left her for dead.

Steven Murray Storie, 48, was jailed for life for the murder of his ex-partner and mother-of-two Adelle Collins, 39, in 2015, after pleading guilty to the crime.

Justice David Boddice said Storie took the life of the woman he had once loved in a "cold, premeditated and brutal way'', after ignoring a temporary protection order she had taken out against him.

Murder victim Adelle Collins.

Justice Boddice said Ms Collins's death had devastating, lifelong consequences for her family, including her two children, Ava, now 11 and Declan, now 14.

Outside court, after the sentence, Ava Wahry, who was seven when her mother was murdered, said: "I just want domestic violence to stop.

"I want everyone to speak out. If they see anything wrong happening, they should speak out.''

Storie had been in a relationship with Ms Collins from 2011, living with her and her two young children and his grandchild at Ningi, north of Brisbane.

They became engaged in 2012, but as a result of his infidelity, mental health problems and gambling, she kicked him out in July, 2014, the Supreme Court heard.

Storie posted disparaging comments about Ms Collins on Facebook and made threats to harm her, before she applied for a temporary protection order.

Justice Boddice said Storie formed a clear intention to take his ex-partner's life.

In the early hours of February 7, 2015, he drove to Ms Collins's house, while she was on a night out with friends, slashed her car tyres and threw away a child's bicycle.

Justice Boddice said when Ms Collins returned home around 1am she had no way of knowing that Storie was lying in bed ruminating about taking her life.

With a knife in his pocket, Storie drove to Ms Collins's home just before 4am, broke a glass pane on the front door, let himself in, went to her bedroom and put a knife to her throat.

Justice Boddice told Storie that after Adelle died, he did not care, taking the engagement ring from her finger and taking away items he had used to clean up blood.

At home he showered and buried the engagement ring in a garden bed and then monitored a scanner until he heard that Ms Collins's body had been found.

Crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread said Storie told his mother he was going to kill Adelle, saying he would squeeze the life out of her, and was not afraid of being killed by police while doing so.

He had earlier told police that no piece of paper was going to stop him.

Victim impact statements from Adelle Collins's daughter, son and their father were read out in court and Storie was allowed to read his own statement.

Ava Wahry said: "He has ruined my life. He has ruined everything''.

"I want him to be in jail for the rest of his life,'' she said.

"I want him to suffer, because what I'm going through is probably going to be the saddest part of my entire life.''

Ava said she missed the special Mum hugs and her mother taking her to the park and kissing her goodnight.

"When I found out my Mum had been killed by somone that I had called my stepfather, I felt like I was drowning,'' Declan Wahry, who was 11 when he lost his mother, said in his victim impact statement.

"My Mum was my favourite person and I would give anything to have her back.''

Declan said he remembered the day he found out his mother had been killed like it was yesterday, and he relived it in his head over and over.

He said when he was driven into his street that morning and saw police and ambulance everywhere, he knew right then that something had happened to his Mum.

"The pain does not ever go away,'' he said.