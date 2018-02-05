Glam life of Steve Jobs’ daughter

EVE Jobs, the youngest daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, is living it up.

The 19-year-old, who shows off her high-flying lifestyle on Instagram, attends Stanford University and is an accomplished equestrian.

Eve Jobs attends XQ Super School Live on September 8, 2017 in California. Picture: Getty

Eve was named "rider of the month" last year after she competed in the Amateur-Owner division in the East Conference of the Show Jumping Hall of Fame Jumper Classic Series.

Eve's Instagram features many pictures of her on horseback, interspersed with images of her friends.

Eve Jobs rides her horse at the 2016 Global Champions Tour show jumping competition in Miami Beach, Florida. Picture: Getty

The Apple founder's daughter competes against other young heiresses like Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill Gates, and Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Bruce Springsteen.

Her mother, billionaire investor Laurene Powell-Jobs, bought a $15 million ranch in Florida in 2016.

Eve’s parents, Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell-Jobs in 2010. Picture: Getty

The ranch reportedly has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a 40-foot long screened-in pool, a detached barn for 20 horses, plus a showjumping training arena.

According to Business Insider, Eve has aced competitions around the world, including events from the Hamptons, Kentucky, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Eve is dating Miami School of Business student Eugenio Garza Pérez, who also shares her love of horses.

Pérez, who is from Monterrey, Mexico, moved to the U.S. at the age of 15 to study and follow the family's equestrian tradition.

Eve Jobs, with boyfriend Eugenio Garza Pérez. Picture: Instagram

Like Eve, he is also from a family of accomplished entrepreneurs. Eugenio is the great-grandson of Eugenio Garza Sada, who was president of the VISA Group and founder of a prestigious private university in Mexico, the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies.

Eve Jobs on holiday. Picture: Instagram

Eve and her longtime boyfriend post photos of loving moments together in destinations worldwide.

According to Forbes, Eve, her mother, and siblings, are worth nearly $20.1 billion.

Steve Jobs died in 2011 of pancreatic cancer, and according to his official biographer, Walter Isaacson, Jobs didn't doubt that it would be his youngest daughter who would run Apple in the future.

This article originally appeared on Fox News.