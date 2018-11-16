Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bindi Iwrin and Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo for the Steve Irwin Day celebrations.
Bindi Iwrin and Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo for the Steve Irwin Day celebrations. John McCutcheon
Community

Steve Irwin's legacy shines bright

Matty Holdsworth
by
16th Nov 2018 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA Zoo was turned into a sea of khaki in celebration of the iconic Crocodile Hunter.

Thousands flocked to the Beerwah zoo for the annual Steve Irwin Day yesterday to remember his legacy.

Bindi Irwin said days like this made her feel like her father's spirit lived on.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell take a selfie with the crowd.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell take a selfie with the crowd. John McCutcheon

"Khaki is not just a colour, it's an attitude, and all of our visitors are looking fantastic," she said.

"Dad loved all animals, not just the cute and cuddly ones.

"We want to encourage everyone to believe they have the strength to change the world.

"If we work together, we can create a bright future for generations to come, just like Dad did."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Australian country musician Adam Brand was also there to celebrate the larger than life man.

"I am honoured to be apart of this, they're an incredible family," he said.

"Just walking around this place you see what a legacy he left.

"It is a great Australian story."

australia zoo steve irwin steve irwin day wildlife warrior
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Biker in critical condition after crash with car at servo

    Biker in critical condition after crash with car at servo

    News The rider sustained injuries to her head, arm and pelvis.

    First land release at The Haven in Augustine heights

    First land release at The Haven in Augustine heights

    News 40 lots will be available at The Haven

    • 16th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    ‘I’ve killed a child and I don’t want to live anymore’

    premium_icon ‘I’ve killed a child and I don’t want to live anymore’

    News Heartbreaking last words of elderly driver who ran over schoolgirl.

    Telstra line fix costs homes and businesses

    premium_icon Telstra line fix costs homes and businesses

    News Customers 'didn't know' about cable repair job

    Local Partners