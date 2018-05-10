Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steve Dickson after his loss at the state election. Picture: Lachie Millard
Steve Dickson after his loss at the state election. Picture: Lachie Millard
Politics

Steve Dickson favourite to be One Nation Longman candidate

by AAP
10th May 2018 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIBERAL National Party defector Steve Dickson is the favourite to run for One Nation in the upcoming federal by-election in Longman.

Pauline Hanson's party will on Thursday announce their candidate for Sunshine Coast-based seat left vacant by the resignation of Labor's MP Susan Lamb over her dual citizenship.

Mr Dickson held the Queensland seat of Buderim until he was ousted in November's state election.

He was made One Nation's state leader early last year after controversially defecting from the LNP.

longman one nation politics steve dickson

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Crime scene set up after house gutted in fire

    UPDATE: Crime scene set up after house gutted in fire

    News A home has been destroyed in an early morning fire.

    Police search Lockyer Valley property in relation to murder

    Police search Lockyer Valley property in relation to murder

    Breaking Police are currently searching a Lockyer Valley property

    OPINION: Is sacking a council good for a city?

    premium_icon OPINION: Is sacking a council good for a city?

    Opinion It's hard to know a better way forward

    • 10th May 2018 10:48 AM
    'Mini resort deal': Popular caravan park set to expand

    premium_icon 'Mini resort deal': Popular caravan park set to expand

    Business Hubby went out to trim a tree and bought a business

    Local Partners