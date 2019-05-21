History-making Curry, Green get Warriors into NBA Finals

GOLDEN State has booked a fifth straight NBA Finals appearance, completing a stunning 4-0 sweep of the Portland Trailblazers in claiming the Western Conference title.

Aussie veteran Andrew Bogut, who joined the Warriors in March after the NBL season finished, provided nine solid minutes - his most for the series - adding four points, three rebounds and using up four fouls in the 119-117 overtime win.

But it was the Steph Curry-Draymond Green show, the star pair adding another historic accolade to their storied careers in becoming the first teammates to record triple doubles in the same play-off game.

Curry played 47 minutes in his 37-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist masterpiece, which was laced with seven triples.

His series average of 36.5 points per game is the most ever by any player in a four-game sweep.

Green (18-14-11), after acknowledging his constant badgering, whinging and whining had not been a good look, shut his mouth and let his basketball do the talking in this series, notching his fourth triple double of the play-offs - all on the road.

His clutch three-pointer with less than 40 seconds left in overtime sealed the deal for the Warriors.

Green said his ride to a fifth NBA finals had been "incredible".

"Basketball careers aren't that long - if you can get 10 (years) out of it, you're lucky," Green told reporters after the game.

"This is what you play for, this is our goal every year and to get here five straight times is special.

"In saying that, we know we still have more work to do. The goal is never just to get to the finals, the goal is to go win the finals.

"I've been to a finals and lost - it's no fun."

Andrew Bogut drops the hammer on the Blazers. Picture: AP

Both the Warriors and Trail Blazers each had opportunities to win it in regulation but the scores were locked at 111.

Portland star Damien Lillard could have sent the series back to Oakland, but his last-gasp corner heave as time expired in the first overtime fell short.

Lillard did his best with a rib injury, but his 28 points and 12 assists, backed by a career night for Meyers Leonard (30 points, 12 rebounds) and 26 from CJ McCollum weren't enough.

With stars Kevin Durant (calf) and DeMarcus Cousins (quadriceps) already on the sidelines, the Warriors lost Andre Iguodala before tip-off and fell behind by as many as 17 points in the game.

The Warriors celebrating their Western Conference Championship. Picture: AP

But big man Kevon Looney - as he often had in these play-offs - stepped up, ripping down 14 rebounds and adding 12 points in 29 minutes, while little used forward Alfonzo McKinnie started and also had 12.

The Warriors now have a nine-day break before game one of the NBA Finals on Friday week, while they await the winner of the Milwaukee-Toronto series, which the Bucks lead 2-1.