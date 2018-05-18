Stepdad's last warning after threatening to kill boy

IN A rage, an Ipswich man threatened to kill his teenage stepson and smashed in his bedroom door to get at him.

At the time, the 41-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was on parole for previous offences.

In jail for the past 60 days, the man stood in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to three domestic violence offences: assault; breaching a domestic violence order; and wilful damage.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said the man argued with his stepson who was aged 14 and "shoulder-barged" him, causing him to stumble backwards.

The frightened teen ran to his mother and the stepfather had raised his fist as if to strike him.

Ms Pink said the mother then stood between the two and the teen went to his room and locked the door.

The stepfather punched the bedroom door to get to him and abused the mother when she stood in front of the door. Ms Pink said this would have been terrifying for her.

The man yelled that he would kill the boy and he would find him when he left the room.

Ms Pink said he continued to argue and punched through the door before pushing the door open.

"It's a very disturbing set of facts... in a household that already has been exposed to domestic violence, particularly when I take into account your criminal history. You have four breaches of Domestic Violence Orders," Ms Pink said.

Ms Pink said he had twice grabbed a woman by her neck, then thrown her to the ground in front of children in a previous domestic violence offence.

She said the man was still on parole for a previous conviction.

She said a six-month jail term was appropriate and with the two months already spent in jail, he would be immediately released to supervised parole.