Stepdad reveals moment he heard of Courtney’s death

The devastated stepfather of Courtney Herron has revealed he found out about her tragic death while scrolling through his Twitter feed.

Kieren "Beefy" Blake said he was "devastated" following the killing of his stepdaughter, who he lived with between 2004 and 2011.

"There was no doubt she was a great kid, she was intelligent, quite loving, quite protective of her brother Christopher." he told the Sunday Herald Sun.

"I used to take her to school every day when she went to Lauriston and Genazzano.

"She played hockey, she was into music ... normal teenage stuff.

"We had our run-ins as most teenagers do."

Courtney Herron.

Ms Herron's body was found by dog walkers in Royal Park near Elliott Avenue in Parkville last Saturday morning.

Mr Blake said he found out about her killing, which police described as "horrendous", on Sunday night while scrolling through social media.

"I didn't know, it came up on my Twitter feed late on Sunday night," he said.

"I thought, wow, I saw the name, it took me 30 seconds to twig.

"Oh my god, it was devastating.

"I really don't know what to think, I was in a little bit of disbelief."

Homeless man Henry Hammond, 27, has been charged with one count of murder has been remanded in custody to return to court on 16 September.

Mr Blake said he last saw Ms Herron in 2014.

"The last time I saw her, I moved some furniture to her new place in Northcote," he said.

"She seemed really happy then, that was the time when she got a bit of work.

"The relationship she was in was quite strong and she seemed quite stable at the time."

Mr Blake first revealed he was Ms Herron's stepfather on radio program The Bucket List on SEN1377+.

"I've been touched this week by a bit of tragedy, Courtney was actually my stepdaughter," he told co-host Diana Simons.

"Violence against women is never all right.

"I just have to appeal to people out there that are going through mental health issues, (to) try and seek help."

Speaking to the Sunday Herald Sun, Blake said he had been through his own mental health struggles.

"We've all been through mental health issues, and they're only going to get worse," Mr Blake said.

"There needs to be more investment in mental health nurses and facilities, I know first hand that you need the support.

"Depression is just cruel.

"It's going to be a crisis sooner rather than later."

Mr Blake said he was still digesting the way his stepdaughter was brutally attacked and killed.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone, ever," he said.

"It's devastating.

"People have got to live with this for the rest of their lives."

