Stepdad likely to plead guilty over baby’s death

THE stepfather of Caboolture ­toddler Mason Jet Lee is ­expected to plead guilty to the baby's manslaughter.

William Andrew O'Sullivan was charged alongside Mason's mother, Anne Maree Lee, after the 22-month-old boy died from severe injuries in Caboolture in June two years ago.

During a review of O'Sullivan's case in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday morning, the court listed the matter for sentence in August.

He has been charged with the domestic violence offences of cruelty against a child under 16 and manslaughter of baby Mason.

O'Sullivan has not yet entered a plea but is expected to plead guilty to both offences on August 28.

Lee is expected to make an ­application for a judge-alone trial in August and she has not yet been required to enter a plea to charges of manslaughter or cruelty to a child under 16.

In November last year, Lee's barrister argued at a hearing in the ­Brisbane Magistrates Court that there was not enough evidence to commit the mother to stand trial, but it was refused.

Ryan Hodson leaves the Supreme Court in Brisbane in May. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

A third man, teenager Ryan Robert Barry Hodson was also charged over the toddler's death in June 2016 but sensationally had charges discontinued in May and walked free after a court found he was not legally responsible for cruelty to the boy.

The court found Hodson wasn't to blame for failing to get medical help for the 21-month-old child because he was just a 17-year-old flatmate, who never accepted responsibility for the little boy.