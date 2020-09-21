Stepdad alerts police after finding drugs in teen’s room

A Redbank Plains teenager landed in hot water after her step dad found drugs in her bedroom and dobbed her in to police.

AN ASPIRING paramedic has potentially jeopardised her career after her stepfather discovered she had drugs stashed in the family home and dobbed her in to police.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Charity Joe Adiko’s stepfather found a clipseal bag of marijuana in his step daughter’s bedroom.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea told the court Adiko, 18, shared the bedroom with two younger siblings, aged 7 and 9.

She said Adiko’s stepfather visited the Mount Ommaney Police Station on May 16 to report what he had found.

The bag, containing 1.5 grams of marijuana, was seized.

Two days later, the man reported Adiko again, telling police he had found more marijuana as well as 35 bagged alprazolam pills.

“(He said) he was aware the medication had not been prescribed to (Adiko),” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

The court heard the marijuana, weighing 55g in total, was packaged in clipseal bags, each containing 1g.

When police visited Adiko at her Redbank Plains home on August 3, she described how an “unknown male” had given her drugs in a park behind her house.

“She said she was given the items to sell but said the man was not known to her and had never seen him before,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

“She was supposed to return to the park on an unknown date to give the male some money for the items – she said the cannabis was $1000 worth.”

The court heard Adiko had told police she was told to sell the marijuana for $20 a bag and the pills for $15 each but had yet to sell any.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Adiko she didn’t buy her story of receiving drugs from an unknown person.

“You know who it was who gave these to you; people don’t hand over $1000 worth of drugs to a complete stranger in the hope they’re going to sell them on their behalf,” Ms Sturgess said.

“It defies common sense.”

She told her the mistake may cost her a career.

“I’m told you have some ambition to study paramedicine but I can tell you, you would not be a suitable person to be a paramedic, if you’re misusing drugs,” Ms Sturgess said.

“These sorts of mistakes can follow you for the rest of your life.”

Adiko pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one of unlawful possession of controlled drugs.

She was served an 18-month term of probation and fined $400.

No conviction was recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.