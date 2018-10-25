Step out in pre-loved style for return of markets

BARGAIN-hunting fashionistas helped make an inaugural second-hand clothes market such a success that it will return next month.

Wardrobe Warriors founder Lauren Pearson bought the markets, which run around the country, to Springfield for the first time in August.

"It was super successful, there was a lot of shoppers and happy sellers. The venue was perfect there was a constant stream of people," she said.

"We're coming back. We had a lot of demand from people that want to sell.

"We had comments on how good the quality was. There was a lot of Mimco."

Lauren Pearson with some examples of what you can find at this Sunday's pre-loved fashion market at Springfield.

The next Wardrobe Warriors Markets will be at the Spring Lake Hotel on November 25 from 10am-2pm.

Since the success of the first market, Ms Pearson is now looking to make it a regular event in Springfield.

"Depending on how we go this time, we'll come back every two to three months."

Wardrobe Warriors donate the market's $2 entry fee to charity, they have given away more than $30,000 since the market began in 2015.

Her tips on how to make money from selling pre-loved fashion:

1. Check out the Wardrobe Warriors website

2. Look at your clothes and see if it's worth selling them, would you pay $5-$10 for them?

3. See other sellers' stalls and make sure you aren't selling overpriced.

4. You will sell so much more if you're standing up, lively and friendly with a neat and tidy well organised stall.

Tips for the bargain hunters.

1. If you like it don't put it down - other people will grab it.

2. Bargain with people. Ask for discounts for multi-buys, don't be afraid to haggle.

3. Wear comfy clothes and something you can try on clothes over the top of, it's hard to get changed every time.

See www.wwmarketsaustralia.com for more tips and to register to become a seller.