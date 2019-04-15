Step-dad stays in jail

A STEP-DAD charged with contravening a domestic violence order following an Ipswich incident involving four children, has not sought bail and remains in police custody.

Police charged the man, 37, from Loganlea, with five offences as a result of allegations following a series of incidents on Friday, April 12.

The charges of threatening violence; contravening a domestic violence order; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at East Ipswich; and unlicensed driving, received a brief mention at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.

Defence lawyer Erin Dwan and police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo did not require the man to be brought from the watch-house to appear.

Ms Dwan sought a two week adjournment to allow the man to make application for legal aid funding.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum adjourned his matters to April 29, with the man to appear via video-link from custody.