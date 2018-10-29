Step closer for Woodcrest State College tech transformation

Woodcrest State College Executive Principal Patrick Murphy, Member for Jordan Charis Mullen and Principal of the Secondary School, Darren McGregor.

MEMBER for Jordan Charis Mullen has announced Midson Construction had been awarded the contract to deliver a $550,000 refurbishment at Woodcrest State College.

"Midson Construction has been awarded the refurbishment contract following a tender process that closed in September 2018,” Ms Mullen said.

"The project will include refurbishments to the manual arts building's information communication and technology classrooms to transform learning at Woodcrest State College.

"The updated rooms will ensure students have access to state-of-the-art facilities to learn the skills to enter into the rapidly-expanding and fiercely-competitive global digital economy.

"This refurbishment is scheduled to be completed for the start of Term 2 of the 2019 school year,” Ms Mullen said.

Woodcrest State College Executive Principal Patrick Murphy said the renovations would be an asset to the growing school and equip students with the skills to contribute to the 'Innovative City' concept developed in Greater Springfield, and beyond.

"Woodcrest State College and Springfield Learning Coalition are working to develop an innovative education community, with this new building allowing the college to offer more interactive classes to students.

"The entire community is very excited about the upgrades and students are looking forward to utilising the refurbished rooms,” Mr Murphy said.

Ms Mullen said the State Government had a proven track record of delivering world class facilities and infrastructure projects for Queensland schools.

"In 2018-19 we are delivering an overall infrastructure investment program across the state valued at more than $923 million.” she said.

