SING-ALONG: Brent Muller, centre, will take the stage at the Ipswich Orpheus Chorale performance of Ye Old e Tyme Music Hall in August. Rob Williams
Step back time with Orpheus Chorale

25th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

FOR MONTHS, a dedicated group of young performers have been preparing for to re-invent a 1920s British Musical.

The Ipswich Orpheus Chorale are days away from its debut Ye Old e Tyme Music Hall, including a brilliant presentation of sensational song, deliciously delectable dancing and sidesplitting frivolity suitable for the whole family.

The Ipswich Orpheus Chorale Inc is one of Australia's premier community choirs with over 100 members from Ipswich and surrounding areas.

The Chorale has a diverse annual program that includes charity concerts, theatre restaurants, musical productions and competing at the Queensland Eisteddfod.

The August production is the work of the senior Young Orpheus Singers, a group of more than 15 teenagers and director Diana Maynard.

Leading the charge on stage is 82-year-old Brent Muller.

"He's more than 80 and still treading the boards and singing and dancing," Ms Maynard said.

Ms Maynard said the community should expect a series of individual acts including singing and dancing inspired by a 1920s British musical, broken up with a splash of comedy.

"I have done all the songs and dance routines and Tony Barnes has done the funny bits," she said.

"It's great because the performers get to shine in their own right.

"It's a night for the whole family with a bit of crazy humour and a few dad jokes."

Ye Old Thyme Music Hall is on August 3 and 4 at the Ipswich Orpheus Choral Hall , 122 Chermside Rd, East Ipswich.

See ipswichorpheuschorale.org.au for tickets of phone 3212 1871 for tickets.

