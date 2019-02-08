Step back in time and discover the history of photography

WITH most people carrying a camera around in their pocket, it's hard to imagine there was a time when cameras were bulky precision instruments made of wood and brass.

Here at The Workshops Rail Museum we hold an extensive collection of photographs and equipment that trace not just the history of railways in Queensland, but also the history of photography.

Currently we have a small display of some of our favourite cameras and negatives on display that act as a remarkable window into a type of photography rarely practised today.

Just like a fireman's shovel or a station master's typewriter, cameras were a useful tool for the Queensland Railways. Photography was used to catalogue and record the railway's infrastructure and equipment.

Locomotives built at the Ipswich Railway Workshops were photographed in specially applied grey paint to make the details of the engine display better in black and white.

The construction of bridges was captured from the laying of pier foundations to the tightening of the final bolt.

A crocodile, somewhere in Northern Queensland. Contributed

Enormous cameras were used to photograph original plans hand drawn by draftsman, allowing them to be copied and distributed to railway workshops and locomotive depots across Queensland.

But it wasn't always about engineering. Photographers from the railways ventured out into the gorgeous tropical landscapes of Northern Queensland, recoding rainforests and waterfalls, cane fields and crocodiles.

They did this to fill brochures and posters with spectacular images and entice tourists to book a train trip to leisure and adventure in the tropical north.

Unlike the instantaneous results of digital photography today, the early cameras used by the Queensland Railways captured images on glass.

Thin plates of glass were coated in a light sensitive emulsion, placed in cameras to take photographs, exposed, processed and then used as negatives to print the recorded image.

Even as the refinement of plastic technologies made film cameras popular with the general public, glass plate cameras continued to be used in scientific, industrial and astronomical photography. In these fields precision was important.

Millstream Falls Ravenshoe. Contributed

Plastic film could distort and warp - affecting the accuracy of the final image.

Glass plates didn't warp and were more stable than plastic film.

For the purposes of mapping the stars, or accurately recording a crack in a railway bridge glass plate cameras offered the highest detail possible.

Whilst the Queensland Railways began moving away from glass plate cameras after the Second World War, many were still being used in research and scientific applications well into the 1980s.

These images are taken from glass plate negatives in the Queensland Rail archives, which contains thousands of photographs spanning the century and a half of railways in Queensland.

You can see the original negatives displayed in the special exhibition Glass Plates & Railway Justice at The Workshops Rail Museum until February 24.

Photography is welcome.