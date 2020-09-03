Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Supplied Karl Stefanovic Today show. Picture: Today/Channel 9
Supplied Karl Stefanovic Today show. Picture: Today/Channel 9
News

Stefanovic’s bizarre plan to get across border

by Kyle Wisniewski
3rd Sep 2020 1:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic has used his love for a classic Australian film to brainstorm a plan to cross the Queensland border.

Inspired by the Australian 2003 comedy film Danny Deckchair and also by David Blaine's latest stunt, the Sydneysider has pitched the idea of crossing the Queensland border with balloons.

 

Karl Stefanovic Today show. Picture: Today/Channel 9
Karl Stefanovic Today show. Picture: Today/Channel 9

 

"It got me thinking yesterday with a few hours on our spare hands, I had another crack of getting into Queensland," Stefanovic said on the Today Show while video played of illusionist Blaine flying into the air holding balloons.

"Here's the proof, there we go just sail on over the border.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"What go you think about that? Just over Coolangatta with beautiful headwind. Off I'll go all the way up to Yorkeys Knob."

The TV personality was reminded of his idea when Blaine's stunt 'Ascension' was shown, which showed the illusionist attached to a bunch of specially designed helium-filled balloons allowing him to float about 18,000 feet above the earth before returning by parachute.

Originally published as Stefanovic's bizarre plan to get across border

More Stories

border border lockdown karl stefanovic today show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teens stabbed, shot fired in drug deal gone wrong

        Premium Content Teens stabbed, shot fired in drug deal gone wrong

        News A Children’s Court Judge has expressed shock at the level of violence displayed by a teenage offender

        • 3rd Sep 2020 1:00 PM
        Drunk driver smashes fence, falls asleep at toilet bowl

        Premium Content Drunk driver smashes fence, falls asleep at toilet bowl

        Crime A Gatton holiday-maker has crashed into his neighbours fence before taking off his...

        • 3rd Sep 2020 1:00 PM
        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Mums band together to create new baby wear

        Premium Content Mums band together to create new baby wear

        News Ipswich entrepreneurs find a hole in the market for luxury baby wear