Stefan sensational as WestMAC builds on hot streak

WEST Moreton Anglican College hosted Ormiston in Round 4 of TAS Sport with both the Senior and Intermediate First XI teams securing memorable victories.

That included a six-wicket haul from promising Intermediate all-rounder Stefan Brits.

The Senior First XI continued their hot streak with a comfortable 56-run victory on WestMAC's Main Oval.

On a wicket with variable bounce, WestMAC finished their 50 over innings with a respectful 5/220.

An opening stand of 73 between Caleb Doyle (35) and Zachary Fisher (46) laid the platform. This allowed Fletcher Madden to bat with freedom and top score with an attacking 67 off just 72 balls.

In response, Ormiston's opening batsmen showed some resistance before some great bowling had the visitors reeling at 8/113.

Ormiston's tail wagged before eventually being bowled out for 164 in the 46th over.

The pick of the bowlers for WestMAC was Emmanuel O'Hara (2/16), Caleb Doyle (2/15), Joshua Boyle (1/16) and Samuel Perrett (1/18).

The Intermediate First XI also tasted success with a tight win over Ormiston.

Defending just 105, the opening trio of Harvey Lockhart (1/10), Joshua Hines (1/12) and Stefan Brits (6/9) ensured a tough run chase.

TENACIOUS STUDENTS: WestMAC good sport defy tough challenges

Exciting WestMAC allrounder Stefan Brits.

WestMAC Head of Cricket Rob Hillier said young quick Stefan Brits was outstanding with the ball, bowling full and straight for a match-changing stint.

With Ormiston in a favourable position at 7/94, the state javelin representative came back on and took the remaining three wickets in his last over to ensure a 10 run victory to WestMAC.

"It was one of the best spells of fast bowling I have seen in Intermediate TAS Cricket,'' Hillier said. "Those are the moments any young bowler dreams of.

"To be thrown the ball when the game is on the line and bowl with pace and accuracy is pretty special. Hopefully this success kick starts things for Stefan and he can go on and take many more wickets this season.''

Hillier said both teams looked forward to their clash against St John's Anglican College, Forest Lake, this weekend.