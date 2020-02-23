Steep learning curve for Ipswich’s young footballers

FOOTBALL: The youth-laden Western Pride women’s side received an early taste of higher level football in their opening game of the new National Premier Leagues season.

After holding Mitchelton scoreless in the first half, Pride went down 4-0 at Teralba Park on Saturday night.

New coach George Kalogeridis fielded six debutants in his senior side after Italian Valentina Vismara returned home for personal reasons.

Other recruits, including American Lauren Prott and Roar goalkeeper Coco Majstorovic, also lined up in Pride colours the first time.

Prott started at centre back and Majstorovic guarded the net for the whole game.

New captain Georgia Buchanan also played 90 minutes.

Marquee player Bronwyn Boswell is scheduled to arrive in Ipswich on Friday, providing more valuable experience and guidance for the debutants.

“We had a lot of young girls getting experience in the senior side,’’ Kalogeridis said.

“In the first half, we were good . . . and I thought we were comfortable at halftime.’’

However, as the Pride senior team newcomers aged 15 and 16 quickly learnt, there is no time to ease off in the NPL, especially with a young bench.

Pride players making their NPL debuts included Carys Redfern, Piper Adams-Jones and Nadia Monteiro.

Caitlin Panapa, Kira Hartigan and Mackenzie Brook came on as second half substitutes.

“We’ll be okay,’’ Kalogeridis said, eager to get this squad into a more settled routine after the pre-season disruptions.

“We’re still looking at other options too.’’

Pride have their first home on Saturday night against the QAS. The match at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex is at 7pm after the men’s QPL game against Mitchelton at 5pm.

NPL women: Mitchelton 4 def Western Pride 0.