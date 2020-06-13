Steele hopes for ambitious trotting plans

TROT TACTICS

ALBION Park Harness Racing Club has commenced a new chapter with Scott Steele recently replacing Damian Raedler as its Executive Manager.

Having enjoyed stints at the Redcliffe Leagues Clubs, as well as clubs in Cairns, Mackay and Arana Hills, Steele has been based at the Brisbane Racing Club since 2012 before crossing codes.

The Winton-native has harness racing in his blood, however. He will join his brother Brad, who has recently been elected to the Board at Albion Park.

Since taking the reins last month, Steele has been acclimatising to his new role and has some ambitious plans afoot.

While the 2020 Inter Dominion Championships were officially cancelled earlier this week, Steele is hoping Queensland can return to the hosting rotation, be it at Albion Park or a replacement venue.

“Obviously staying in Albion is the preferred option, but we are ready and well prepared for anything that Racing Queensland throws at us,” Steele said.

“The Inter Dominions and projects on-course are a bit more pressing here. We want to have the best horses here and we want more innovation.

“We want more people on-course and good horses, and new ideas will achieve that.”

It is only a short time, but the “Steele influence” is already being felt.

Winning owners are being sent printable copies of the big event at headquarters, and are offered a race replay via a USB stick.

It’s a nice, and greatly appreciated touch, with a hint of even better things to come.

Below is Scott Steele’s racing background and mission statement in a nutshell. It is a clear intention to “get it right’’.

“We were raised around horses, and even though I’ve owned a few horses over the years and worked at the Brisbane Racing Club for eight years before coming here, I’ve always bled harness racing,’’ he said.

“I’ve gone full circle now, and you could say I’m home again. It’s a dream and absolute honour to be the Executive Manager at Queensland’s metropolitan harness racing track.”

Claiming races back

RACING Queensland has announced the re-introduction of Claiming races from July following relaxation of some of the conditions that were imposed due to COVID-19.

The Claiming races will be programmed at Albion Park each Tuesday for the $7000 to $10,000 Claimers and each Friday for the $4,000 to $7,000 Claimers with barrier draws based on claiming price.

Payment can only be made by bank transfer to RQ bank account. Claim forms must be submitted to RQ only.

RQ will then forward full details of payment once received and forms pertaining to the Claim to all harness stewards. Horses can only be collected on behalf of the claimant by a trainer or stable hand already attending that meeting (has a horse in at the race meeting or working for a trainer at that race meeting).

In a ballot situation, stewards to complete the ballot – a representative of the claimant does not need to be in attendance for the ballot unless stewards otherwise approve.

For horses to be eligible to race in a Claiming race an Authority to Nominate in Claiming Races form must be completed and forwarded to the Licencing and Registration Department at the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) for processing.

For queries, contact the Racing Queensland Harness Racing Office on (07) 3869 9774.

Viewed as a separate entity, claiming races can supply an intelligible form line.

If enough of such races are programmed, and are supported by enough trainers, then punters may be enticed to invest on harness events.

Marburg jump-outs

AN EARLY warning that jump-outs will recommence at Marburg from 9am on July 12 and all Sundys other than race days.

Participants please note, the future of these jump-outs depends on your patronage.

Marburg cannot supply a quality service without horse numbers. Educate and condition your horses in a minimum stress environment.

Honour board

IT’S a big change on both sides of the leader board this week with Matt Elkins landing five big ones in the sulky, hotly pursued by Lachie Manzelmann on four.

New blood on the trainer board as well, with Dan Russell leading in three of the best.

Most pleasing was Newmerella Sharkie for veteran Max Towns. Trent Dawson had the drive. Ipswich factor: 31/57.

Albion Park, June 5: Maywyns Courage (Kelli Dawson); Laughing Emoji (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Will The Wizard (Chantal Turpin); Bourbonontherocks (Clint Sneddon for Karen Bennet); Aurora (Narissa McMullen for Terry Hancock).

Albion Park, June 6: Subtle Delight (Justi Elkins for Don Hancock); Maywyns Best (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Aultimate Ad (Danielle McMullen for Ryan Veivers); Spring Campaign (Trent Moffat for Ricky Gordon); Blue Moon Rising (Brittany Graham for Stephanie Graham); Northern Muscle (Paul Diebert for Denis Smith).

Redcliffe, June 8: Vanto Hanover (Lachie Manzelmann for Aileen Smith); Gwendalion (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Country Run (Matt Elkins for Greg Elkins); Getaloadathisgirl (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Manoflisa (Trent Moffat for Trent Hodges).

Albion Park, June 9: Aurora (Narissa McMullen for Terry Hancock); Superbon (Danielle McMullen for Phil Mitchell); Heartbreak (Pete McMullen for Bill Crosby); Live Atom (Matt Elkins for Greg Elkins); The Hummer (John Cremin for Peter Donohoe); Newmerella Sharkie (Trent Dawson for Max Towns).

Redcliffe, June 10: My Secret Beach (Lachie Manzelmann for Lola Wiedemann); Showem Simon (Trent Dawson); Hes Luvable (Lachie manzelmann for Lola Weidemann); Whata Stride (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Forbidden Feelings (Narissa McMullen).

Redcliffe, June 11: Perfect Feeling (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Looks Just Right (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Ima Regal Jet (Lachie Manzelmann for Lola Weidemann); Camroller (Trent Lethaby for Stephanie Graham).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: Box trifecta 1-2-3: Oyster Stride (L Manzelmann)-Newmerella Sharkie (T Dawson)-Left A Terror (S Graham).

R2: Quinella 1-2: Chantrey (R Veivers) and Ima Top Tycoon (D McMullen).

R3: E/w 1: The Big Cheese (S Graham).

R4: Quinella 7-9: Lettucefirestar (D McMullen) and Maywyns Best (P McMullen).

R5: E/w 9: Blue Moon Rising (B Graham).

R6: Quinella 2-3: Somexcusesomewhere (P McMullen) and Ultimate Ad (D McMullen).

R7: Box trifecta 1-5-8: Saint Kilda Beach (G Dixon)-Laughing Emoji (P McMullen)-Goddess Jujon (T Dixon).

R8: E/w 6: Psychedelic (J Cremi).

R9: Box trifecta 2-4-8: Kotare Elite (I Ross)-Ark Me (T Dixon)-Corsini (S Graham).

R10: Box trifecta 2-3-4: Major Cam (K Rasmussen )-Colt Thirty One (G Dixon)-Watch Pulp Fiction (C Turpin).

R11: Box trifecta in four 1-5-6-7: Lavros Texas (A Sanderson)-Quietly Spoken (S Graham)- Our Overanova (G Dixon)-Majestic Simon (C Turpin).