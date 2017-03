GET on board with history on the Grandchester Express.

The steam train will leave The Workshops Rail Museum platform at 10am on April 8 and take in all the sights on the two and a half hour rerun journey.

Passengers have the option to disembark at Grandchester station and explore the grounds and watch the locomotive be uncoupled from its train.

Book are essential through the Workshops Rail Museum on 3432 5100.