IT'S HERE: Queen's Baton travels through Ipswich's streets

THE revered Queen's Baton has arrived at one of Ipswich's proudest locations to the whistle of a steam engine.

With the structure held high, Batonbearer Vivian Edwards strolled through the gates of the Workshops Rail Museum just after 3pm today to applause from hundreds of people gathered.

Mr Edwards, who turned 80 this month, said it was one of the highlights of his life.

"It was a great experience," he said.

"It's come all the way from London over here to Ipswich.

"So many thousands and thousands of hands were on it."

Mr Edwards' achievements in the medical and agricultural industries were capped off by his role the baton relay.

"I've been lucky I've had a few achievements - it's probably the crown on top of it all," he said.

"This is magic here at Workshops - a magic place to finish."

Vivian Edwards with the Queen's Baton at the Workshops Rail Museum on Thursday. Hayden Johnson

He admitted his journey was an easy one.

"I didn't do too much running because it was downhill and I walked," he said.

"It was good and the crowd was great all the way along."

Mr Edwards was proud to carry the baton in front of his friends, family and hometown.

"Ipswich is a fabulous town," he said.

"I've lived here for 40 years and I've worked here. Ipswich is a vibrant city, it's old and it's new."

The Baton has made its way through the Ipswich CBD to a community celebration at Limestone Park.

Crowd screams as beloved business figure crosses bridge

BELOVED Ipswich business identity Tom Edwards held the Queen's Baton high and proud as he crossed the David Trumpy Bridge.

The excitement slowly built as escort cars crossed the bridge ahead of the open top vintage car carrying Mr Edwards and the precious baton.

Among the gathered onlookers were two of his oldest friends Sally Croucher and Del Mill.

They looked on with pride as the crowd cheered for the man they've both known since childhood.

Ms Croucher grew up in the Edwards household and her pride at seeing Mr Edwards in the spotlight during a historic event was obvious.

"It was exciting," Ms Croucher said.

"It was a proud moment, a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Ms Mill also grew up with the Edwards family, went to school with Mr Edward's sister and considers him a lifelong friend.

"He would have been thrilled," Ms Mill said.

Ipswich youngster Marissa McKerrow and her sister insisted on seeing the baton pass by.

Her family waited on the bridge for an hour to ensure they secured an ideal spot.

The 11-year-old Churchill State School student said the whole event and feeling close to the Commonwealth Games was inspiring.

Respected Ipswich business identity Tom Edwards carries the baton across David Trumpy Bridge. Helen Spelitis

Marissa is a talented athlete who idolises champion swimmers Bronte and Cate Campbell.

When Marissa grows up she wants to compete at the Olympic Games.

"Seeing the baton means so many things to me," Marissa said.

"It inspires me. It's a symbol of a great future ahead."

Churchill youngsters Marissa McKerrow, 11, Felicia McKerrow, 7 and Gabbie Evans, 3 were so excited by seeing the baton, they waited on the bridge with the family from 3pm. Helen Spelitis



Marissa became increasingly excited as the baton approached.

When the car carrying Mr Edwards reached the bridge she let out a squeal of excitement.

"It was totally worth the wait," she said.

Melissa carries baby and the Baton

HEAVILY pregnant and expecting a baby boy in two weeks, Melissa Roberts had a harder time carrying the Queen's Baton than most. "I walked 200 metres today but I'm sure I've got a marathon to go in the next fortnight," she said. "The baton got a little bit heavy towards the end there. "I took my time but I enjoyed every step of it." For Ms Roberts, carrying the Baton represents a new phase of her life as she recovers from a traumatic brain injury suffered several years ago. The air force crew member was on-base in the Northern Territory when she was involved in a car crash, knocking her unconscious and fracturing her face, resulting in titanium being installed. With each step she took with the Queen's Baton, Ms Roberts thought of her recovery and the power of sport. "This is the end of that part of my life and we're moving onto this exciting next part," she said. "The Queen's Baton Relay highlights how amazing sport is. "Sport brings people together." It really shows there's no barriers in sport." The Invictus Games athlete said it was a great honour to carry the baton through her beloved hometown. "We had Olympians on the bus, we had Vicki Wilson - everyone's story was just so amazing." "I felt like an absolute superstar and it was an incredible feeling having the community on the side too," she said. "It again highlighted the awesome community we have in Ipswich. "To be one of the 3800 people who have been selected to carry the Baton, it shows how much an honour it is, and an honour to be Australian. "It exceeded my expectations, it was the best."