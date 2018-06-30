Stealing to feed family, court hears

A WOMAN who stole food from an Ipswich supermarket said she did it to feed her younger sister.

The woman, aged 21, is under the care of the Public Trustee and said the authority did not give her enough money to provide food to her sibling.

She pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to unauthorised dealing with shop goods at Redbank Plaza on June 6.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said supermarket staff saw her scanning items at the self-service checkout and were suspicious that she did not scan all items.

Police were called and spoke to her.

The grocery receipt was checked and it was found that she had $46.94 in items not paid for.

"She says she knew it was wrong but took the extra food as she was worried about her siblings going hungry,' Sgt Caldwell said.

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice said the young woman simply did not have enough money and took the items to feed her younger sister.

"She is in the care of the Public Trustee and says they hadn't given her enough money for food as she had requested," Mr Boddice said.

Magistrate David Shepherd fined her $200.