STD rates and flu increases with population size

RATES of influenza, gonorrhoea and hepatitis C increased in 2019 in the West Moreton Health District.

Vicki Slinko from West Moreton’s public health unit said more cases of some notifiable diseases were in line with trends in the state, however.

Last year there were 5035 cases of the flu reported, compared to 651 in 2018, and 234 cases of salmonella last year compared to 166 in 2018.

Dr Slink said an early flu season contributed to the high rates, but cases were not as severe with a low percentage requiring hospitalisation.

“Each year, the number of people affected by influenza varies considerably depending on changes to and characteristics of the flu viruses, vaccination rates and the match of the vaccine with the circulating strains,” she said.

“Salmonella numbers fluctuate widely from year to year, depending on environmental factors. Outbreaks occur occasionally, resulting in higher figures like in 2015 and 2019.”

Rotavirus, a gastrointestinal virus common in children, had 232 cases reported, compared to 60 in 2018, and cases of chlamydia were 1074 compared to 1182 in 2018.

Gonorrhoea was up to 193 cases from 170.

New cases of hepatitis C spiked as well, up 111 from 71 in 2018, while mosquito borne diseases all dropped markedly.

“More people presented for testing and treatment for hepatitis C infection as treatment options improved,” Dr Slinko said.

“Across Queensland ‘newly acquired’ numbers of hepatitis C showed an increase, due to improved surveillance measures.

“The increased numbers in our region are also due to West Moreton’s three per cent annual population growth.”

Dr Slinko said easily avoided cases of sexually transmitted infections, particularly syphilis and gonorrhoea were concerning.

“The number of infections is consistent with statewide trends between 2014 and 2019,” she said.

“As more people actively participate in the management of their sexual health, we are able to detect and treat STIs earlier and prevent further transmission.”

Lyssavirus from bites and scratches from bats increased this year, with drought causing distress in the animals.