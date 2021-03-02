Staying off the drink: Teen horrified by racist outburst

An Ipswich teenager has been given community service after pleading guilty to public nuisance and obstructing police.

A TEENAGER was said to have been mortified by her own drunken behaviour after learning that she had racially abused a nurse.

An Ipswich court this week heard the girl was found at 1.45am and when police tried to assist her she reacted violently, trying to bite and punch the officers.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the Springfield Lakes teenager, who cannot be named because of her age at the time of the offences, was extremely ashamed and remorseful.

She had written a letter of apology to the court, saying her parents would assist to ensure she did not drink to excess again.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance in the vicinity of licensed premises at Springfield Central on November 7 last year; and obstructing police in their duties when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were on foot patrol at 1.45am when security at the Orion Hotel sought their help over a very intoxicated and abusive female.

“She was slumped over on a bench sitting in a pile of vomit and officers woke her,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“She abused them, calling them c**ts and sl*ts, saying to leave her alone.

“The officers were patient with her to try and get her off the bench and to assist in getting her to a friend’s car to get her home.”

Sgt Caldwell said the girl continued to swear and abuse police.

“She stood up and took a fighting stance and attempted to throw a punch,” he said.

Police were worried about her health and took her to a hospital.

“At the hospital she called a nurse a n***er on two occasions. She attempted to bite health care workers four times, and police,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“She was held for her own safety in the police watch-house.”

The court heard the teenager had no criminal history.

Defence lawyer David Fitzgerald said the 18-year-old was NZ born and moved to Australia a decade ago.

“She is very happy here in Australia and very much enjoys her job,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“It was a Friday night and it had been a long week for her.

“She went out for drinks with a girlfriend. She was very drunk.

“She has no memory (of the incident).

“She is extremely embarrassed, extremely ashamed.”

Mr Fitzgerald said how she manages her alcohol will now be very regulated, her parents would assist her, and she had written “a sincere, genuine remorseful apology”.

Magistrate Terry Duroux told the young woman she must complete unpaid community service.

“You have made a terrible mistake and out of character,” Mr Duroux said.

“You are very young and had never been in trouble before.

“What you were doing was outrageous. Your behaviour is nothing short of abysmal.”

Mr Duroux ordered that she complete 40 hours of unpaid community service work. No conviction was recorded.