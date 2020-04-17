Menu
What to do if you find yourself out of work

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
17th Apr 2020 11:58 AM
Unemployment can be a really tough time for many people, and with the coronavirus pandemic causing mass business closures and job losses it pays to be prepared for the worst.

University of Southern Queensland employment expert Dr Chris Kossen said having a plan can be helpful when you are unsure about your employment status especially with current estimates indicating that 1.4 million people could potentially lose their jobs.

"The numbers are a shock, and behind those numbers are a human being and it can be a very big shock," Mr Kossen said.

"There are things that you can do to manage your career prospects into the future.

"When we lose a job, we lose our economic power, structure, career goals and it of course brings financial hardship."

 

Job Hunting - Making Calls
Mr Kossen said that after losing a job it is important for people to consider two things.

"After the initial shock you need to keep your employability healthy for the future and also important is looking after your mental health," he said.

"The longer we are out of employment, the less attractive we look to employers, so the sooner you can get out of unemployment the better.

"One element of positivity during this period of time is that if you do lose your job and are out of work for a while the current economic climate informs employers straight away why someone was unemployed for a certain period of time this year, letting them know it wasn't your fault you were out of a job."

Mr Kossen said it was important for people to take the time to look at what jobs are in demand and what types of jobs they would like to do in the future.

"Look at employment opportunities that you might be interested and about ways you can upskill to get there," he said.

Universities across Australia recently announced a reduction on fees for particular short courses in a bid to help Australian's affected by the coronavirus to up skill.

"Doing a full degree might not be an option, but doing a short course could be - during this time you can explore options," Mr Kossen said.

"It is a very important to be looking at your Resume and CV."

