Stay vigilant despite lack of damage

READY: Ipswich SES members Mel Lindwood, Nick Steinhardt and Vince McGuire with the floodboat. Hayden Johnson

COMPLACENCY ahead of natural disasters could create a dangerous situation for Ipswich residents, the council's emergency management chairwoman warns.

Summer's severe storms have so far spared the city from damage, but residents are being urged to remain vigilant and prepared ahead of cyclone season.

Ipswich City Council Infrastructure and Emergency Management committee chairwoman Cheryl Bromage said people should make preparations for the extreme weather mother nature could deliver.

Cr Bromage said risks would be minimised if residents were well-drilled for an emergency.

"Too often, people wait until a storm is bearing down to get prepared, but any time is the best time to get everything in order," she said.

"By preparing the home ahead of time, residents can potentially avoid significant stress and property damage during storm events."

At the Ipswich State Emergency Service depot, volunteers are equipped and ready to respond.

Cr Bromage said residents should take advice from the SES.

"One of the biggest challenges authorities face in times of emergency is making sure the community is getting the right information," she said.

"An important destination online is the Emergency Management Dashboard which brings together information from various agencies including weather warnings, road condition updates, power outage reports, river heights and emergency contacts.

"This dashboard aims to improve communication and provide residents with a single, reliable source of information in times of emergency, such as during severe storms, major traffic incidents, fires and floods."

Visit the dashboard at emd.ipswich.qld.gov.au.

The council also urges residents to watch videos produced to raise awareness of how to prepare.

Search YouTube for Ipswich City Council TV.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the council offered several communication methods to keep residents informed before and during an emergency.

"It's of vital importance for the safety of residents that as a city we are prepared for severe weather events," he said.

"The council has teamed up with the Early Warning Network to provide free warning alerts to your mobile phone."

Residents can receive alerts for potentially dangerous weather, bushfires or floods within the Ipswich area by downloading the app from iTunes or Google Play.

Disaster Kit