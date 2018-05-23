Stay the night in a Bindi Irwin-themed hotel room

HOTEL BINDI: Wildlife conservationist and Tv personality Bindi is among the nine women chosen by Sydney's The Song Hotel to feature in its new themed rooms which honour inspirational Australian women.

HOTEL BINDI: Wildlife conservationist and Tv personality Bindi is among the nine women chosen by Sydney's The Song Hotel to feature in its new themed rooms which honour inspirational Australian women. Ben Beaden

YOU'LL find khakis instead of white bathrobes, a lizard living in an atrium and a huge koala mural in a quirky new Bindi Irwin themed hotel room.

Bindi is among the nine women chosen by Sydney's The Song Hotel to feature in its new themed rooms which honour inspirational Australian women.

TV personality and daughter of Australia Zoo's late Crocodile Hunter, Bindi was selected by the hotel to be featured in a room complete with jungle plants, fun interactive items donated by the zoo and even an echidna stool.

Guests can even look out for a frill necked lizard named Steve, which lives in the atrium Bindi's room looks into.

You can now stay the night in a Bind Irwin themed hotel room, complete with an in-house lizard, khakis and jungle plants. Contributed

"It was such an honour to work with the team at The Song Hotel in Sydney to create this gorgeous room,” Bindi said.

"When you stay here the funds raised go towards YMCA's programs, such as aiding women and children at the risk of violence, and training girls in leadership. So special.”

Other women to feature in the hotel's rooms include singer/songwriters Missy Higgins, Sia Furler and Tina Arena, as well as SBS newsreader and television producer Lee Lin Chin, actress Deborah Mailman, columnist , playwright and actress Nakkiah Lui and activist and campaigner for LGBTIQ rights Sally Rugg.

"We're so proud to dedicate nine of our hotel rooms to inspirational Aussie women whose work aligns with our mission,” a hotel representative said.

The room looks out on to an atrium which is home to a lizard named Steve. Contributed

To find out more about how you can book a night in a Bindi Irwin-themed room visit songhotels.com.au/

Don't forget to tag #CelebratingWomen #WePavedTheWay #BindiIrwin #Wildlifewarrior #AustraliaZoo #YWCA and #Songhotels if you take any snaps in the room.