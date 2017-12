NEW CURRENCY: Bitcoin is being used more and more.

KOCHIE, on his morning show, was educating us on Bitcoin.

Bitcoin should fit in well with the Australian banking system which is to soon face a banking inquiry.

Anyone thinking of investing money on a digital currency should be warned that when their money disappears, there doesn't seem to be any course for compensation.

Its assets aren't tangible or accessible should the site close down unexpectedly.

This could be a serious trap for uninformed players.

JAY NAUSS

Glen Aplin