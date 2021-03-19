Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Massive Park Ridge shed fire
News

‘Stay indoors’: Massive industrial blaze causes toxic plume

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2021 6:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating a suspicious shed fire at Park Ridge, Logan, which occurred late Thursday night.

At 11.30pm, emergency services were called to a property on Koplick Road where a shed was well alight.

A shed has been destroyed after fire in a Logan industrial site.
A shed has been destroyed after fire in a Logan industrial site.

The shed contains thousands of tyres, a caravan and drums of oil and grease.

Sixty firefighters have been battling the blaze for more than five hours, with their efforts hampered by the lack of fire hydrants in the area.

 

Firefighters battle a large shed fire at Logan.
Firefighters battle a large shed fire at Logan.

 

The fire has created a thick plume of toxic smoke which is moving towards East Beaumont Road.

Residents of the area, particularly those living in Beaumont Estate have been advised to stay indoors and close windows while air quality levels are monitored.

 

 

 

 

A crime scene has been declared as officers work to determine the cause of the fire.

Investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as 'Stay indoors': Massive industrial blaze causes toxic smoke plume

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fire logan toxic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich sitting on $44.5 million super goldmine

        Premium Content Ipswich sitting on $44.5 million super goldmine

        Money Ipswich is sitting on a goldmine of unclaimed and lost superannuation and it’s just waiting to be collected.

        Selfless ambo recognised for 30-year service

        Premium Content Selfless ambo recognised for 30-year service

        Community Damian Roche says he joined Queensland Ambulance in 1990 to help people in their...

        Thief’s demand: ‘$1000 or the Beamer gets it’

        Premium Content Thief’s demand: ‘$1000 or the Beamer gets it’

        News The owner of a BMW was run over as the thief drove away

        How long until you can adopt cute rescued puppies

        Premium Content How long until you can adopt cute rescued puppies

        Crime RSPCA officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact authorities