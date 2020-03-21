‘Stay home.’ Royals slammed for visit

KATE Middleton and Prince William have paid a visit to emergency staff in London in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to offer their support.

But as pubs and restaurants across the UK shut down to help slow the spread of the disease, some social media users were quick to question the move, wondering why the royals aren't practising social distancing themselves.

Kate Middleton and Prince William posted to Instagram following the visit, saying they were "proud" to meet with staff and offer their personal thanks to those working around the clock to respond to increased call rates.

Ahead of the appearance, the Duke of Cambridge said in statement:

"The last few weeks, and more recent days, have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus," the statement began.

"But it's at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society - people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good."

Prince William and Kate Middleton spoke with Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service, Garrett Emmerson, during the visit. Picture: Getty Images.

"Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they - like the rest of us - are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. They need our support as much as we need theirs," he continued.

He went on to encourage the avoidance of non-essential contact, highlighting that "we all have a part to play" in protecting the community.

"All of us have a part to play if we're going to protect the most vulnerable.

"That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus."

The Royal couple sported concerned expressions as they discussed how emergency staff are coping with the pressure of the global health crisis. Picture: Getty Images.

While the Instagram post garnered a number of glowing responses, some followers pointed out that the couple should be practising social distancing themselves.

"Can we talk about how we're supposed to be practising social distancing and they are like 2 feet away from people," one said.

"Guys, I love you, but stop going around. Stay home," another added.

"Guys stay home!!!! Covid is no joke!," one follower asserted, while one simply wrote: "No masks??? Really???"

This week, the Queen delivered a heartfelt message to those affected by coronavirus, as she fled London for the safety of Windsor Castle.

"As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," she said.

The Queen has headed to her Berkshire home early for the Easter period. Picture: PA via AP.

"We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them," it said.

"At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.

"We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months."

A message from Her Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/xVJmB7aU40 pic.twitter.com/HLHqRnZGIP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2020

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."

The Queen left Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle on Thursday to socially distance herself amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She is heading to her Berkshire home a week earlier than she normally would at this time of year, and is expected to remain there beyond the Easter period.

Across the pond, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on lockdown at their $23 million Canadian bolthole after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed the country's border amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in lockdown in Canada. Picture: Getty Images.

The couple were blasted on social media yesterday after they reposted the Queen's message about the coronavirus pandemic on their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

One person commented: "This has already been posted minutes before you. Her Majesty has class and grace and dignity. You two should learn to be more like her and less like the spoiled, cold-hearted brats you are. Would be interested to know what you two are doing other than reposting what others are saying."

Another wrote: "We don't need the likes of you to REPEAT what The Queen has already released … You both have put too much weight into what you believe is your value. You have no value because you have done absolutely nothing yet. Nothing at all as an 'independent' entity that is. So stop blowing smoke up your own behinds, you are making yourselves look ridiculous and entitled."

Originally published as 'Stay home.' Royals slammed for visit