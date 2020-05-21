Stay connected to the QT: top stories this week

Dear Valued Subscriber,

CORONAVIRUS: West Moreton has first confirmed case in weeks

The first new case of novel coronavirus in the West Moreton region in more than a month has been confirmed this week, with Queensland Health now revealing the case is in Ipswich.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said the local case related to a woman who had recently returned from overseas. READ NOW

Woman hunts for answers after finding clue in old photograph

Tracy Millwood needs your help piecing together her family history.

Redbank Plains resident Tracy Millwood has always been fascinated by the history of her city, more so when she found out her great grandparents use to own a fish and chip shop in Ipswich.

She decided to dig up more information about her family's history in Ipswich when she discovered some interesting facts about her husband's family. READ MORE

MasterChef contestant responds to sexual assault allegations

Ben Ungermann has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

MasterChef contestant Ben Ungermann's swift departure from the popular cooking show came in the same month he was charged over a sexual assault.

Victoria Police has confirmed detectives from the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team charged Mr Ungermann, 33, with two counts of sexual assault on March 6. READ MORE

Woman thrown like 'a rag doll' in brutal attack

ICE ATTACK: Saphfire Angel Erihe-Schaeffer,18, (left) was not sent back into jail and left court with her mother.

A despicable attack by teens high on ice left a woman suffering injuries when she was "thrown like a rag doll", and her head slammed into concrete.

The 25-year-old woman was in the car park of Riverlink Shopping Centre when she was violently assaulted in a bid to get her car keys and steal her Ford Mondeo. READ MORE

