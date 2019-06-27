'Stay calm to beat angry Bears'

MILESTONE MATCH: Ipswich Jet Mitch Carpenter has added motivation for Saturday night's game against Burleigh at the North Ipswich Reserve.

JETS BUZZ

IF you come face-to-face with a bear, you are told "do not run and do not climb a tree".

Ipswich will not have any trees to climb and running away will not be option on Saturday night at the North Ipswich Reserve.

The Jets have endured a fair share of Bear attacks at the North Ipswich Reserve lately.

The Jets have won just once in the past five games in Ipswich since 2013. The last win was in 2017 when the Jets won 18-12. Before that, the Jets were able to beat the Bears 40-22 in August 2013.

Burleigh have scored 162 points in those five games at the Reserve while the Jets have 86. The Bears average 32 points in those visits while the

Jets 17.

This season, the Bears were comprehensive in their 42-8 win on the coast in round two.

Overall, the Bears lead Ipswich 25 wins to 15, with two draws.

The Bears sit in second place with 11 wins from 14.

Burleigh's formula is simple. Assemble a pack of big forwards and then let them have fun with the opposition. When that is completed, the backs can just dine out on the pressure that has been created by big angry Bears.

One back loving life after the forwards have had their fun is Bears winger Troy Leo. He is the leading try scorer this season for the Intrust Super Cup with 17. He also leads the ISC for line breaks with 16.

It was Leo last season who scored three tries before halftime at the Reserve in the Bears' 42-20 win.

"Our forwards are going well and everyone knows that makes things a lot easier in the outside backs," Leo said.

"With Ipswich you need to have that attention to detail and I think that may switch us on more against the Jets.

"You have that focus during the week that normally you might not have against other teams because the Jets are a bit different.

"I am always wary of the Jets' outside backs they have footwork and skills that test you."

Waiting for the Bears will be Jets' forward leader Nat Neale.

"Burleigh will need to be met front on, and our forwards will be up for that challenge,'' Neale said.

"Against Townsville we were the better pack but didn't come away with a result. The Bears are always big strong boys and a cold night in Ipswich will be a good match-up."

Kierran Moseley v Pat Polioni: Mosely has the third most line breaks in the ISC. Those line breaks have led to five tries in 14 games.

Politoni is the reigning ISC hooker of the year. He does everything for the Bears - kicks, runs and tackles. Moseley has touched the ball 887 times and Politoni 869. Both will play a vital role on Saturday night.

Ipswich Jets player Kierran Moseley.

Luke Page v Nat Neale: Neale is the Jets' iron man, churning out 80 minutes most weeks and popping up all over the field for the Jets.

Page is a former Jet who puts something extra in to his performances against his former side. Page has made 300 tackles this season compared to Neale's 421.

Page wins the metres gained battle 1817 to Neale's 1582m.

Hannant talks about rivalry

JET number 551 Ben Hannant has been a polar bear his whole life, including being a Burleigh Bear.

Hannant played one game for the Jets in 2014.

He was a Bears junior and left to play for the Broncos, Cowboys and Bulldogs. Hannant played 12 Origin games and in six Tests.

"It's a great rivalry the Bears and Jets,'' he said.

"I love the Walker boys and what they do in Ipswich and I loved my time at the Jets.

"Not too sure why Ipswich has trouble with the Bears. The Coast, with all its league schools, might be starting to get back a bit of ground on Ipswich in producing league stars.

"League is filled with great rivalries and this is another good one on Saturday night."

Carpenter's 50 milestone

BIG Jets unit Mitch Carpenter will crack his 50 games for the Jets on Saturday.

Carpenter made his debut for the Jets in round one against Tweed in 2017. He has scored two tries in his 49 games for the Jets.

"I thought it must be close but wasn't too sure of the exact number," Carpenter said of his milestone.

"I am pretty proud to play 50 games. I don't set goals but to play 50 games is a milestone and I am happy.

"Mum and dad live near Toowoomba so they come to games I will make sure they are there against the Bears."

Carpenter was asked what was the favourite of his two tries. "One against the Hunters I followed a kick-through from Dane Phillips. That won't happen too many times for me,'' he said.

Brothers curtainraiser

IPSWICH Brothers take on Toowoomba Valleys before the Jets v Bears on Saturday in the round 10 SEQW Division 1 clash.

Brothers are in fifth after a 16-10 loss in terrible conditions against Souths at Davies Park.

The field was underwater.

Toowoomba are not having an ideal season being near the bottom of the ladder without a win.

Brothers will have to win without Queensland captain Ali Brigginshaw who will miss the game while Queensland hooker Brittany Breayley is expected to back up from Origin and play against Toowoomba.

"We just need to get a win. It's been a rough couple of weeks and the girls are lacking some confidence,'' Breayley said.

Brothers player Courtney Robinson is the competition leading try scorer with seven.

She might be able to provide some extra entertainment for the North Ipswich Reserve fans.

Cooper's stat

THE Jets have scored 30 of their 44 tries from 0-20 metres out, nine from 21-50 metres and five from 51-100 metres.

A cold beer with . . .

Chris Flannery may sit in the big leather chair as CEO of the Sunshine Coast Falcons but before that, he was an Origin player and a Rooster. I sat down with FOG 133 and we talked Origin and getting together with the number six club.

Do you remember the phone call to say you were going to play for Queensland? To be honest it was a bit of a blur but I do remember the call. I was only 21 and I thought it was one of the boys geeing me up. But as soon as I hung up from that call my phone exploded with other calls from my parents, friends and family who had heard it on the news in Queensland so that was when it really started to sink in.

What was the Flannery household preparing for Origin night? It was always an exciting day and night. I can remember sitting in class talking about the game that night and what was going to happen and waiting for school to finish so that you could race home, get your jersey on, and get set up for the game. They used to have those little skits before the game with some of the players that were playing, which was always good to see, and then it was game on.

Who was your roommate for your 10 Origin games? I had a few different ones actually. I remember rooming with Locky (Darren Lockyer) in my first camp when we used to stay up in the hinterland at the Gold Coast and Wayne Bennett was coaching. Tony Carroll and I roomed a few times. During my last series in 2006, I roomed with a young Sam Thaiday who was just beginning his long Origin career.

During the eight wins in a row you were you there at the start in 2006? What are your memories of that series? It was Mal's first year coaching and we were under the pump from the media that year as we had lost three series in a row before this one - Billy Slater was out for the series, GI only played the first game of the series. I think Hodgo was out for Game 3. Another Sunny coaster Adam Mogg was called into the side and had a blinder in both games. It was 1-all when we headed to Melbourne for the third game. For most of the game we were behind but Brent Tate scored an amazing long-range try and as we all know Locky scooped up a wayward pass in the last five minutes to score under the posts and seal the series for us.

You have a Queensland number 6 with Flannery on the back; do you ever get together with Wally, Thurston and Lockyer and just wear your jumpers? That would be a sight. I still pinch myself that I have the Queensland 6 jersey in the cupboard to be honest . . . I think it was more a case of last man standing Bradbury style. It was Game 1 of the 2004 series and Locky was ruled out with a rib injury. I had been playing a bit of six for the Roosters when Freddy was injured so somehow I was picked in the six for Queensland. Princey and I were the halves. Unfortunately, Shaun Timmins kicked a field goal to beat us 9-8 in golden point and that was the end of my Queensland career in the halves.