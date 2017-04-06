Stay-at-home dad takes out film festival

USQ Creative Arts graduate Iain Fulton has won a prestigious Miami film festival award.

The film Velvet Boulevard was Mr Fulton's final-year project and shot entirely on green screen at the university. It was shown at the Widescreen Film and Music Video Festival in Miami and took out the top award for best visual effects.

Mr Fulton has now arrived back in Australia after meeting with the who's who of the US film industry.

"It was an amazing experience and taking out the award was a huge surprise and thrill,” he said.

Mr Fulton was a stay-at-home dad until he decided to study Creative Media at USQ, which he graduated from last year.

Velvet Boulevard is a crime drama set in the US in 1987. The script took one year to write and Mr Fulton produced all parts of the film which included animation.

"A lot of the other films had funding, a huge crew and post-production costs behind them while I was one guy with a computer,” he said.

"When I saw the other nominees, I resigned myself to losing straight away so it was wonderful to come home with the little gold trophy.”

Mr Fulton said his undergraduate degree at USQ prepared him well for the industry.

"The lecturers at USQ were amazing and are the reason I have such a range of skills,” he said.

"They were instrumental in shaping who I am as a film-maker.”

Velvet Boulevard was heavily inspired by Quentin Tarantino-directed movies. Mr Fulton plans to film a Western in a similar way later this year.

