Stats that highlight why Jets need to maintain momentum

JETS BUZZ

Michael Nunn

ROCKHAMPTON may be the beef capital of Australia but the Jets will be hoping to be sitting down to a nice steak on Saturday night to celebrate their first win this season.

Both teams are getting desperate and will want to move off the bottom of the table.

Overall, the Jets are leading the Central Queensland boys 30 to 13 with one draw.

The Jets have won nine of the past 11 against our Central Queensland brothers.

Ipswich has not been a great hunting ground for the Capras. The Capras have won three, the Jets 13 with one draw.

The Jets have won the past eight in a row.

The last time the Capras won in Ipswich was in 2009 Round five at Briggs Road. The score was 23-18 with Origin hooker PJ Marsh scoring two tries.

The Jets and Capras aren't too dissimilar to attack with the Jets having scored 68 points this season while the Capras have scored 78.

In defence, the Capras have let in 98 compared to the Jets' 162.

Against the Tigers, the Jets let Brisbane get off to a great start and lead 16-0.

The Jets just couldn't get any momentum and despite the comeback to be behind 16-14 things were too hard and the Tigers always seemed in control of the contest.

No Jet made over 80 metres carrying the ball. That impacts on your ability to get into good ball areas.

Blake Lenehan.

Jets mullet hair warrior Blake Lenehan is averaging 81 metres a game this season from four games and takes tough runs for the Jets.

"I think we are getting confused at times,'' Lenehan said.

"It seems like we start games playing straight up and then we change a bit.

"I think we just need to simplify the game and do that for the whole 80 minutes.

"I feel like we are not far away from a win and once we get one I think we will get a few but it's cracking that first win."

The Tigers made 1345 metres compared to 724.

A telling stat is the Jets set distance compared to the Tigers. The Tigers' set on average covered 33 metres while the Jets were 17 metres.

There was a period in the first half when the Tigers had five sets in a row. That means they are going 165 metres over that five sets and are always in good position to attack.

Once the Jets lose that momentum, they are struggling to get it back.

The Capras were pondering 46% of the ball and making better use of the ball when they have it.

The Capras forced the Cutters to miss 48 tackles but lost 28-20.

Both the Jets and Capras will want to sort out a win by any means. This might be an old school low points scoring slug fest with both teams happy to kick start the year with a win.

Fijian flyer's special moment

THE Jets Fijian Ferrari was back at the North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday but this time premiership winning centre Nemani Valekapa wasn't adding to his 104 games for the Jets or his 47 tries.

He was there to present a new Jet with his jumper.

The Jets debuted Ratu Jope Rotavisoro on the wing. Ratu played 70 minutes before cramps brought a premature end to his night.

He made seven runs on a difficult night for outside backs to make much ground.

The younger winger will be better this week against the Capras after this first Intrust Super Cup experience.

"Nothing really surprised me too much, I think Keiron Lander and pre-season prepared me," Ratu said.

"I loved being out there and Nem presenting my jumper to me was special.

"I view Nem like a brother. He's been great for me. Helping me with my fitness and running with me.''

Another Tiger was making his debut.

"It was a real highlight to play against Brenko Lee,'' Ratu said.

"I learnt a lot just watching him and I think next week I can put that into practise."

Ratu was sure that it will take a lot to surpass Nem in Jets' folklore.

"Nem is so special to me; I don't think I can say if my fend is better than Nem's. I will just leave it there."

Battle of rookie coaches

TWO rookie coaches will come together at the North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday afternoon.

Guy Williams is coaching the Capras after playing 216 games for the club looking for his first win.

Jets mentor Keiron Lander is looking for his first win after playing 115 games for the Jets.

Lander is sure that change isn't too far away or how the Jets need to go about it.

"We just need to roll our sleeves up and go set for set with the Capras," Lander said.

"We have been in all the games this season at some point but because of ill-discipline or choices we have made we have gone away from what we should be doing.

"Saturday has to be about everyone sticking to the plan for the whole game and making that commitment."

Williams is four games in but enjoying the challenge.

"It's been enjoyable so far a trip to Ipswich will be hard," Williams said.

"What Ipswich always do is compete and you've been doing that so far this year too; even though you haven't got a win yet.

"Julian Christian is a player we will be doing plenty of video. He can be dangerous if you over chase and he will step back on the inside.

"Then you have Tyson Lofipo and Nat Neale who just seem to get younger."

Massive effort by Colts

THE Ipswich Jets Colts went down to the Tigers at home last week 30-16. The Jets lost momentum in the second half after leading 16-6 at half time.

It was a massive effort and the Jets had 57% of the ball but missed 56 tackles which in the end meant they couldn't stop the Tigers coming home.

The Jets were down a man in the second half and had three ruck penalties and it all kept mounting for the poor Jets.

Mamakumai Naiyep was outstanding for the Jets with 242 metres and two-line breaks with one try early to get the Jets off to a great start.

Jets coaching staff member Josh Seage was happy with the first half. He expects to see improvement.

"That period after hal time, probably first 10 minutes we had a player in the sin bin we had a HIA all those little disruptions that they are not used to,'' Seage said.

"They are learning to play 80 minutes of football and I think we will improve each week with our resilience."

This week the Colts will tackle the Capras after the Intrust Super Cup game.

Cooper's stat

THE Jets best attacking side is their left with seven of their 11 tries through that third of the field.

The Jets best defensive third of the field is the middle with seven of 29 tries through there.