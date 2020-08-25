Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ipswich crime prevention unit Sergeant Nadine Webster is encouraging motorists to remember the Fatal Five during Queensland Road Safety Week.
Ipswich crime prevention unit Sergeant Nadine Webster is encouraging motorists to remember the Fatal Five during Queensland Road Safety Week.
News

Stats tell story of our fatal faults

Andrew Korner
25th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IPSWICH may be bucking the trend when it comes to the road toll this year, but police are warning there is no room for complacency.

Queensland Road Safety Week is under way and police are desperate to prevent the further loss of lives on the state's roads.

So far this year, 161 people have been killed in road crashes, compared to 136 at the same time last year.

Within the Ipswich district, seven people have died, compared to 13 by this time last year.

Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nadine Webster said police would conduct this year's Road Safety Week activities via roadside message boards and online due to COVID-19 concerns, but the message remained the same.

"This year, we are asking people to sign up for road safety and put up a sign sharing important road safety messages," Sgt Webster said.

"Every day road crashes devastate the lives of Queenslanders and take an enormous toll on families and communities."

To demonstrate just how many lives are affected, the 2019 statistics for the southern policing region, which includes Ipswich, show how many fatal incidents are directly linked to the fatal five.

Last year, out of 57 lives lost in crashes in the region, 18 were linked to alcohol or drugs, 14 involved speeding, 11 involved fatigue, three involved driver distraction, and five involved people not wearing seatbelts.

As part of Road Safety Week Ipswich residents are encouraged to think of a road safety message they would like to share, create a sign to display the message, then photograph it and share it to the StreetSmarts website: streetsmarts.initiatives.qld.gov.au.

ipswich police district queensland road safety week southern police region
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TAFE campus closes after COVID-19 contact

        Premium Content TAFE campus closes after COVID-19 contact

        News The Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster has grown to 10 people. One positive case visited the TAFE campus last week.

        Hospital staff in quarantine after COVID contact

        Premium Content Hospital staff in quarantine after COVID contact

        News Ipswich Hospital staff have gone into quarantine after a positive case visited the...

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Detention centre virus cluster may have links to Logan cases

        Premium Content Detention centre virus cluster may have links to Logan cases

        News Qld coronavirus: Latest update on state’s COVID-19 status