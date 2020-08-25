Stats tell story of our fatal faults

Ipswich crime prevention unit Sergeant Nadine Webster is encouraging motorists to remember the Fatal Five during Queensland Road Safety Week.

IPSWICH may be bucking the trend when it comes to the road toll this year, but police are warning there is no room for complacency.

Queensland Road Safety Week is under way and police are desperate to prevent the further loss of lives on the state's roads.

So far this year, 161 people have been killed in road crashes, compared to 136 at the same time last year.

Within the Ipswich district, seven people have died, compared to 13 by this time last year.

Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nadine Webster said police would conduct this year's Road Safety Week activities via roadside message boards and online due to COVID-19 concerns, but the message remained the same.

"This year, we are asking people to sign up for road safety and put up a sign sharing important road safety messages," Sgt Webster said.

"Every day road crashes devastate the lives of Queenslanders and take an enormous toll on families and communities."

To demonstrate just how many lives are affected, the 2019 statistics for the southern policing region, which includes Ipswich, show how many fatal incidents are directly linked to the fatal five.

Last year, out of 57 lives lost in crashes in the region, 18 were linked to alcohol or drugs, 14 involved speeding, 11 involved fatigue, three involved driver distraction, and five involved people not wearing seatbelts.

As part of Road Safety Week Ipswich residents are encouraged to think of a road safety message they would like to share, create a sign to display the message, then photograph it and share it to the StreetSmarts website: streetsmarts.initiatives.qld.gov.au.