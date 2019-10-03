Statistics reveal staggering impact of record flu season

FLU SEASON: 191 influenza-associated deaths have been recorded across the state this year.

FLU SEASON: 191 influenza-associated deaths have been recorded across the state this year. Greg Miller

STATISTICS have revealed this year's flu season is officially one of the worst on record.

There were 14 influenza-associated deaths in the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service area and 191 recorded deaths across the state as of the end of September.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the numbers were truly staggering this year, with about 65,000 lab-confirmed flu cases recorded; it's not over yet, with three months left in the year.

"So far this year, 2930 people were admitted to hospitals across the state, with 285 requiring acute care in ICU,” Mr Miles said.

"Even if you're fit and healthy, the flu can make you extremely unwell and cause death.

"Tragically, at least 191 deaths have been recorded associated with the flu so far this year.

"Every death is one too many, these were Queenslanders with families and loved ones and prevention has to be a priority for all of us.

"It's why we've doubled our winter beds investment to $20 million this year.

"I am begging people, please get yourselves and your families vaccinated every year. And if you're sick, stay home.

"Vaccination is the best way to give yourself a fighting chance to avoid getting the flu.”

This year has already surpassed the then record breaking year of 2017, which reached a total of 56,094 cases.