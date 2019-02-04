Statistics reveal hospital's predictions spot on

Karla and Rowan Stevens welcomed baby Finn William Stevens as the first Ipswich baby born in 2018.

THE numbers of babies born at the Ipswich hospital increased by more than 200 last year.

In 2018 the hospital recorded there were 2695 babies born, including 1440 boys and 1255 girls, compared to 2493 babies in 2017.

Finn William Stevens was the first bundle of joy to arrive at Ipswich Hospital in the year 2018.

Despite a rush of six babies delivered at Ipswich Hospital on New Year's Eve back in 2017-2018, the honour of the first baby born for the New Year was not taken until 6.20pm on New Year's Day.

Back then the hospital predicted the numbers of babies born to grow due to the region's rapidly growing population.

Sebastian Basil Stone was the first baby born in the hospital for 2019, at 3.01am on January 1.

Statistics show that while 96% of new mums initiate breastfeeding, only half are still breastfeeding at six months and the numbers continue to drop from there.

Last month the Australian Breast Feeding Association celebrated 10 years of the national hotline that helps tens of thousands of breastfeeding mothers every year.

The ABA is committed to increasing breast feeding rates by ensuring all pregnant women and new mothers are aware of the services and support networks available.

"In 2017-18 we received more than 77,000 calls and government funding is crucial to keep this service running," ABA's Chief Executive Officer, Alison Boughey said.

"Our volunteers are truly incredible - giving up their personal time to ensure other mothers have support.

"They are on call overnight, on weekends, public holidays - the service never closes.

"This is a huge commitment and ABA is continuously grateful for their dedication, passion and willingness to help mothers and babies during such an important stage of life.