Station upgrades signal end for half-century old lifts

Robert Dow has welcomed the improvements that will be made at Ipswich station.

Upgrades that disability and public transport advocates have been pushing the State Government to carry out for years are finally set to be put into place at Ipswich train station.

A set of lifts that are nearing 50 years of age will be replaced as part of a plan to upgrade.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard on Monday said work was set to begin in April, lasting about four months.

The current lifts, installed in 1972, will be replaced and the platform will be raised to improve access to trains at the station, which has come under fire in recent years for being both outdated and difficult to access.

Robert Dow from Rail Back on Track on Monday welcomed the announcement, saying the long-term benefits would be worth the short term inconvenience during the construction process.

Ipswich train station is set for upgrades this year.

“Ipswich station has been of concern to us for a long time,” Mr Dow said.

“It is a station that will present some challenges from an engineering point of view, but nothing that cannot be overcome.

“We are grateful for the news.”

Ms Howard said the changes would improve accessibility, especially to the elderly, parents with prams and those with mobility issues.

“The new lifts will meet modern accessibility standards, allowing customers to enter one side and exit the other, rather than having to navigate a turn in the confined space,” she said.

“But it does mean the current lifts will be out of action for four months, so some additional journey planning may be required for those who normally use the lifts.

“Ipswich station has ramps to all platforms, but they are quite steep and can be difficult for some people to manage on their own, so Queensland Rail customer service staff will be on hand to provide assistance.

“For customers who may not be able to use the ramps, alternate transport arrangements can also be made to connect to the nearest accessible stations, which are Dinmore and Wulkuraka.”

East Ipswich station is also undergoing extensive changes at the moment. Photo: file

The work at Ipswich station continues on from improvements being made at East Ipswich and Bundamba.

The State Government is spending $500 million on train station improvements across the southeast corner.

“Construction is powering ahead at East Ipswich station, we’re improving the whole network capacity with Cross River Rail and now we’re modernising Ipswich station for those in our community with a disability, seniors and parents with prams,” Ms Howard said.

As part of a scheduled track closure on May 8-9, Queensland Rail will raise the height of the platforms at Ipswich station, reducing the gap between the platform and the train entry point.

Platform work is expected to be completed in June, while the new lifts should be commissioned by August.