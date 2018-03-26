Statewide TV exposure for Ipswich region, balloon operator

HIGH ABOVE: Channel Nine News came out to Ipswich for an early morning Hot Air Balloon Flight with Floating Images Hot Air Balloon Flights.

HIGH ABOVE: Channel Nine News came out to Ipswich for an early morning Hot Air Balloon Flight with Floating Images Hot Air Balloon Flights. Contributed

VISION taken thousands of feet above the heritage city is expected to provide a boost to the region's economy.

In February, Floating Images hot air balloon flights took Channel 9 and weatherman Garry Youngberry for a promotional flight above Ipswich to promote forecasting.

Video from the early-morning flight will remain on Queensland televisions for about two months - providing large exposure.

Showcasing the Discover Ipswich message on his balloon, Floating Images owner and chief pilot Graeme Day said it was a great coup for the business and the Ipswich region.

"We have been bringing local, intrastate, interstate and international visitors to Ipswich for over 16 years to experience their first balloon flight, learning and discovering all about Ipswich and surrounding regions,” he said.

Since the closure of the Brisbane ballooning companies in 2012, Floating Images has been Brisbane's closest balloon operator for the past six years.

"My passengers continually say, you have the best job in the world or office view,” Mr Day said.

"I get to show Ipswich, Somerset and the Scenic Rim region at its best, in a hot air balloon basket floating above, silently with the wind gently pushing you across the sky.”

Mr Day hoped the television exposure would provide a boost to the business leading into Easter.