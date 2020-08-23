State’s two new virus cases linked to West Moreton region

COVID-19 testing at The Salvation Army in Bundamba, August 23, 2020 – Picture: Richard Walker

A WOMAN in her 30s from the West Moreton region and a baby boy have been identified as the two new coronavirus cases linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster.

Authorities are yet to release further information around where the two new cases live.

It is understood the two cases are related and are linked to one of the positive cases announced on Saturday.

The boy, who is believed to be under the age of 12 months old, has not attended any childcare facilities.

The two new cases bring the total directly linked to a 77-year-old supervisor at the Wacol centre to nine.

The State Government has issued an urgent public health alert in which it lists more than 40 places visited by members of the cluster while infected.

It has also urged people with any symptoms to get immediately tested.

The cases announced on Saturday include:

– A Marsden man who works at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, became ill about August 10.

– A Carindale man who works at the detention centre and for QBuild. He has been doing work for QBuild at Springwood State High School.

– The Carindale man’s wife.

– A North Ipswich man who works at the detention centre and also at a disability accommodation service.

– A relative of that North Ipswich man, who has been at Ipswich Hospital.

– A Forest Lake woman who works at the detention centre.

– Two crew members from a cargo ship off the coast of Mackay.

– A crew member from the cargo ship off the coast of Townsville where two men tested positive last week