State's top achiever a Bremer kid

AN IPSWICH school leaver has been named one of the state's top graduates.

Bremer State High School student Javan McGuckin is a Distinguished Academic Achiever.

His effort and success was recognised at the Queensland Certificate of Education Achievement Awards.

Mr McGuckin's efforts and those of the state's top students were congratulated by Education Minister Grace Grace.

"These annual awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the hard work and achievement of our top students, as well as the teachers and families who supported them," Ms Grace said.

"In 2018, close to 49,000 young Queenslanders received a Queensland Certificate of Education.

"They have now turned their focus to entering university, starting a trade or moving straight into the workforce."