States playing deadly game with Covid

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

While Queensland has maintained a Covid-free state of affairs, it appears other states continue to struggle with cases. Queensland has returned to a Covid-normal life.



States allowing internationals to quarantine in hotels, continue to import the deadly strains.

Hotels are not 100% guaranteed to prevent air and stranger transmission, as is the current status in Victoria. Victoria seems to fail to be clear of Covid completely; its government crying poor.



Governments not playing by the Covid rules, not avoiding large gatherings, such as sporting matches, are paying dearly.

Now NSW is in jeopardy, with Covid spread from Victoria. The cost to our economy and life is terminal.



It's a deadly lesson. Prevention is ensuring mandatory testing and vaccination. Individuals refusing are playing with fire. Incoming internationals exacerbate the Covid fallout. The horse has bolted.

E ROWE

Marcoola