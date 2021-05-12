Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A national register which would allow women to discover if a partner has a history of domestic violence is under consideration.
A national register which would allow women to discover if a partner has a history of domestic violence is under consideration.
Crime

States looking at national domestic violence register

by Jessica Marszalek
12th May 2021 1:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Women may be able to check a national domestic violence register soon to discover whether a partner has form, it's been revealed.

Attorney-General and Domestic Violence Prevention Minister Shannon Fentiman said governments were "actively looking at" a register that would reveal whether a person has had domestic violence orders brought against them in the past.

Ms Fentiman said the government wanted to look at "anything and everything" that would keep women safe and anticipated the Women's Safety and Justice task force, headed by Justice Margaret McMurdo, would be lobbied over such a scheme.

Queensland Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman addresses a rally for domestic violence victims in Brisbane last month. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
Queensland Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman addresses a rally for domestic violence victims in Brisbane last month. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

"It is something we're looking at, it is something that's been discussed by women's safety ministers at a national level," she told a breakfast hosted by Zonta on Wednesday.

"I'm sure it's something that will be discussed at the women's safety summit that's happening in July and I also think it's something we're up for discussing as part of the national plan to reduce violence against women and children.

"The next plan is due to be released in September.

"So please know we're actively looking at this."

Meanwhile, Ms Fentiman, Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch and Deputy Premier and Planning Minister Steven Miles will form a joint domestic and family violence advisory group so that service providers could talk to them directly on housing supply problems.

Ms Fentiman said she acknowledged there was a big problem when women who left violent homes could not find secure accommodation, with too many women and children ending up homeless.

She initially announced Ms Enoch would join her in that work, before telling the breakfast event she would also invite Mr Miles to join and "he can't say no now".

 

Originally published as States looking at national domestic violence register

crime domestic violence national domestic violence register violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH LIVE NOW: Keebra Park SHS v Ipswich SHS

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE NOW: Keebra Park SHS v Ipswich SHS

        Rugby League LIVESTREAM TITANS SCHOOLS LEAGUE: Keebra Park State High School and Ipswich State High School in Girls Division 1 action.

        • 12th May 2021 1:28 PM
        Ipswich Force to share in benefits of new NBL1 series

        Premium Content Ipswich Force to share in benefits of new NBL1 series

        Basketball Stability and strong recruiting has Ipswich team eager ‘to put on a good show’...

        Thieves net $25,000 in cigarette smash and grab

        Premium Content Thieves net $25,000 in cigarette smash and grab

        News Troy John Currey faces court over smoke heist

        Big name sets up shop at Yamanto

        Premium Content Big name sets up shop at Yamanto

        News Yamanto Central Shopping Centre has announced another significant retailer to join...