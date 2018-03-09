State vs council: 'They have the power to stop dumps'

THE power to stop dumps opening in Ipswich rests with the council.

At a public meeting on Saturday Mayor Andrew Antoniolli warned residents more applications, like the controversial BMI proposal, would soon be lodged with the council.

At the same meeting Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller said the power to stop waste companies moving into the city rested with the council.

Her statement was supported by the State Government which confirmed the power rested within Ipswich City Council's jurisdiction.

"The Ipswich City Council (has the power) in a full council meeting, in a town planning committee meeting or by delegation to bureaucrats," Ms Miller said.

But Cr Antoniolli rejected that, saying the State Government "had the ultimate right of veto on any application".

Cr Antoniolli has written to the State Government, asking them to take over an application from waste operator Bio-Recycle.

The council rejected the company's application to increase the amount of waste being brought onto the site.

An appeal against that decision has been lodged in the Planning and Environment Court.

A DUMP company has been given a huge discount by Ipswich City Council.

Councils charge developers an amount to assess development applications.

Before BMI lodged its application to turn a disused mine pit at New Chum into a landfill, it requested Ipswich City Council reduce the application fee.

The council then dropped the original fee by 75%.

The discount was revealed in documents obtained under Right To Information.

When presented with the dollar amount for the application fee, which was redacted in the documents, BMI asked for a reduced fee.

"We consider this fee to be disproportionate the costs," the correspondence reads.

As part of the email conversation, an Ipswich City Council employee said the fee was calculated "in accordance with the current fees and charges register".

"As outlined below the lodgement fee amount(s) to $(redacted), due to the large total use area of the landfill development," the employee wrote in mid-December.

In January, a different employee in the council's Planning Department wrote to BMI saying the fee had been reduced to 25% of the original cost.

"Council acknowledges the prescribed... fee is unreasonable in this limited instance...," the email reads.

